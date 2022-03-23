WoW cosplayer shimmers in the night as enchanting Elune

World of Warcraft’s resident moon Goddess, Elune, is a fleeting figure bathed in mystery, but one cosplayer has used her imagination and artistic talents to bring WoW’s lunar queen to life.

Of World of Warcraft’s extensive character roster, moon Goddess and divine leader of the Night Elves, Elune, remains the most elusive.

We’ve seen her channelled by the fearsome Tyrande Whisperwind on many an occasion, but we’ve never actually seen exactly what she looks like. Often portrayed in armor similar to that of her followers, all we have are statues and artworks of this gorgeous divine being.

Advertisement

Enter WoW cosplay queen Dark Lady Cosplay (Kira), who has let her imagination run wild with her own interpretation of what the spectacular lunar deity would look like if she walked the earth.

WoW Elune cosplay is absolutely blinding

As someone that has “been cosplaying WoW characters mainly for the past four years,” Elune was next on her hitlist.

“I’ve started delving into the Night Elves and their story lately after majority focusing on Horde characters. I always thought she was a super cool entity that had a mysterious presence in WoW lore, and she started to have a much bigger presence the past couple WoW expansions! Especially Shadowlands where we hear her ‘speak’ for the first time! Gave me a ton of hype to cosplay her.”

Advertisement

Telling Dexerto that “a ton of love” went into this cosplay, she notes “It was pretty on par with what I usually do! Honestly the paint job was a lot easier than other things I’ve worked on because of the cleaner look.”

And boy, is this cosplay clean. Shimmering from head to toe as though she were bathed in moonlight, Kira perfectly channels Elune’s elegance yet latent ferocity. Platinum hair dip dyed lavender cascades across snow white armor with silvery inlays, and her stag-like headpiece pierces the night. With every little detail perfectly crafted, you’d be forgiven for mistaking this cosplay as a 3D render.

Advertisement

🌙 When others receive life and energy from you, you too shall receive life and energy from me 🌙 pic.twitter.com/LYCaVKNnYQ — 💙 Kira of Revendreth 💙 (@Darkladycosplay) March 15, 2022

It turns out the devil is in the detail, though, with some of them being invisible to the naked eye. “The back of the skirt and train actually has gemstones I installed throughout the entire train to mimic the galaxy/moon aesthetic often associated with Elune, followed by a ton of hand beading and feathers I made that you can’t even see unless you’re behind me.

“The same beading is mimicked on my horns. The wig was also hand dyed by me to get that color gradient effect. The Tear of Elune I made using Worbla to cover a styrofoam egg then added the details on with foam clay. I had a lot of fun adding tons of little details to really give it that ethereal look!”

Advertisement

🌙 Moon Goddess 🌙 Honestly the paint blending on my Tear of Elune came out far greater then I expected it too 😂 pic.twitter.com/b27pPS7i6g — 💙 Kira of Revendreth 💙 (@Darkladycosplay) March 18, 2022

Of course, there’s one question on our minds: given her extensive WoW cosplay collection, are there any other characters that she’s aiming to create?

“Always!” she confesses. “I’ve got 35 WoW cosplays in my armory with many more I’d love to cosplay in the future!”

As all eyes are on where Blizzard will take our heroes of Azeroth in the next expansion, maybe Kira will find some new characters to transform into. Until then, though, let her mezmerise you as the night herself.