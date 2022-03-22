Team Liquid’s Naguura explains why WoW needs more “crazy” Race to World First events

While she joins Team Liquid as a content creator, World of Warcraft star Caroline ‘Naguura’ Forer made her name in the Race to World First scene raiding for Method; and she’s loving how challenging WoW Shadowlands’ Sepulcher of the First Ones has been.

As any avid World of Warcraft player knows, some raids are simply built different. While some bosses are a breeze, others one-shot you into oblivion and leave you wondering not just what went wrong, but why your monitor now has a gaping hole in it.

This is true of Halondrus, one of the bosses who has even had the pros sweating during the WoW Shadowlands Sepulcher of the First Ones Race to World First. While his successor, Rygelon, proved too easy for Echo, this crab-like monstrosity was only felled after over 350 pull attempts.

As the Race to World First continues to heat up with the end finally in sight, we asked Team Liquid’s freshest face, Naguura, to weigh in on how the 2022 iteration of the classic tournament has given new life to WoW esports.

Naguura discusses WoW Race to World First

As the race to dominate the Sepulcher of the First Ones continues to thrive at the time of writing, Naguura believes there are “pros and cons” to Races lasting for long periods of time.

“I think one thing that some viewers don’t necessarily understand is that these World First Teams have become so good that Blizzard is really trying hard to make the bosses more difficult so the Race lasts a little bit longer,” she told Dexerto.

“Because, yeah, it does seem honestly a bit disappointing to the viewers if a last boss of a tier ‘only’ survived for like 150 pulls when in the past some bosses were alive for months, or they had 500 or 600 wipes on the bosses. I think partially it’s because the teams are just much better nowadays, and that’s why the wipes are just a little bit lower.

“But I do like it when there’s a tier once in a while, like this one, that has those really difficult bosses and then even those incredibly good guilds have 300 wipes or more. I personally am a big fan of it, and I think a lot of the viewers are also big fans.”

She does clarify, however, that insanely powerful enemies shouldn’t become the run of the mill.

“I don’t think this should be something that happens every time, just because everyone has to take time out of their life to do these Races,” she laughs.

“But I do think it’s okay that once in a while the Race lasts three weeks or something like that. Of course, it’s going to be something special then because that’s not something that happens normally; but I do think that’s nice because then it gets more attention as well from the viewers.”

Concluding that “I’m excited to see what happens with the rest of this Race,” she notes “Halondrus has been crazy… and there’s still three bosses left [interview was March 18]! so I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

As WoW’s finest draw ever closer to sending the Jailer back into the depths of the Maw, it’ll be interesting to see who emerges triumphant; although, we’re pretty sure we know who Naguura is rooting for!