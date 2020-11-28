 Valorant cosplayer re-invents herself as quirky genius Killjoy - Dexerto
Cosplay

Valorant cosplayer re-invents herself as quirky genius Killjoy

Published: 28/Nov/2020 7:00

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Valorant Killjoy Cosplay
Luminavira / Riot Games

Killjoy

Killjoy might be the inventive genius in the Valorant roster, but one of her biggest fans deserves the title too after she dished up a remarkably accurate cosplay. 

Valorant’s Agents are all unique. They have different strengths and weaknesses in certain situations. Killjoy, for example, is an absolute menace to face due to her ability to crowd control using gadgets.

However, that’s not the only reason fans love her. She’s hip, quirky, and a genius both on and off the battlefield. Interestingly, she’s a popular choice among cosplayers too, probably because something is alluring about her vibrant style.

Valorant Killjoy Cosplay
Riot Games
Killjoy might be a genius, but she acts and dresses in a way that many people can relate to.

Luminavira recently shared a picture of her incredible Killjoy cosplay on the Valorant subreddit, and it made quite an impression. It’s only been up for several hours and has already gained more than 500 upvotes and received plenty of positive feedback.

“Everyone makes fun of German efficiency,” she said, reiterating one of Killjoy’s lines. “Just keep laughing as you use all my gear.”

“I can finally show you some Killjoy pictures,” she added. “I am so proud of this Cosplay, and I love this girl so much. I know a lot of you guys don’t know Valorant, but I hope you like it anyway.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lumina (@luminavira)

Luminavira made the costume herself, and she has done a fantastic job. The beanie, glasses, jacket, t-shirt, ripped jeans, gloves, and shoes all look like the real deal. It’s a perfect blend of green, yellow, grey, and purple.

The accessories were a nice touch as well. She included the bracelet, hip bag, leg strap, and even a replica rifle. What’s more, the attention to detail is second to none, and people were quick to notice.

“Wow, that’s amazing!” said the top comment in the Reddit thread. “You got even the tiniest details right. Even the pants are ripped in the same place. You look fantastic!”

“Introducing the real-life killjoy. This is seriously amazing!” said another. It’s a sentiment that others have shared, and for a good reason. Luminavira managed to bring her to life in the most incredible way.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lumina (@luminavira)

Luminavira is all smiles, and rightfully so. Like many cosplayers dedicated to the craft, she put in a lot of time and effort, and it shines through. Capugraphy’s top-notch photography played a part too.

It’s always nice to see your favorite characters come to life. Valorant players, especially those who love Killjoy, have been truly mesmerized by this piece. Luminavira deserves all the praise she’s getting.

