Sommer Ray wows fans at Halloween party with spicy Tomb Raider cosplay

Fitness model and social media influencer Sommer Ray has garnered huge praise from fans for her Lara Croft, Tomb Raider Halloween look.

Sommer Ray is an American fitness model and social media personality. Previously, the influencer rose to fame as a competitive bodybuilder and has since continued developing her brand of fitness and health.

With 12 million followers on TikTok and over 25 million on Instagram, Ray has built up a big name for herself on both platforms. Sharing her fitness tips with her audience as well as other aspects of her life online.

Most recently, the influencer has been making waves on social media thanks to her Tomb Raider Halloween costume. In a recent Instagram post, the fitness model can be seen sporting a very old-school-looking Lara Croft outfit.

While the gaming icon has steered away from the hot pants and more revealing outfit in favor of practicality of late, Ray pays homage to the original Lara Croft look.

The Halloween outfit did not inhibit the influencer from enjoying herself, however, with the Instagram post showcasing her behind the decks DJ-ing as well as having a good time generally.

When it comes to video games cosplays and costumes, Lara Croft is one of the most iconic looks to recreate.

As one of the industry’s most well-known female heroines, the Tomb Raider protagonist has been a staple for many Halloween events and cosplayers.

Many fans of Ray have been sharing their love and appreciation for the costume online. Sadly, Ray has received some negative comments and misogynist responses from men. However, these are minimal in comparison to the support she has been receiving for the look.

