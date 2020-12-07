 Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer leads Team Yell as rival Marnie - Dexerto
Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer leads Team Yell as rival Marnie

Published: 7/Dec/2020 21:03

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield character next to cosplayer.
Game Freak / Instagram: @marth0508, @shoujomahouu

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer made waves on social media after sharing her mind-blowing transformation into popular rival Trainer, Marnie. 

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the debut of Sword & Shield in November 2019. The Nintendo Switch title whisked players away to the Galar region, and introduced new mechanics such as Dynamaxing and online Raids.

Fans of the series can’t get enough of the Gen 8 RPG’s latest rival Marnie. A talented cosplayer celebrated the character by sharing a true-to-life take on her. The adorable photo also brings the heroine’s fan club, Team Yell, to life.

Screenshot from Pokemon Sword & Shield of trainer Marnie and Team Yell.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Sword & Shield rival is followed by her own fan club called Team Yell.

Pokemon’s Team Yell cheers on Marnie cosplayer

In the Gen 8 RPG, players face off against two rivals while competing in the Galar League. One of them is a heroine from the small town of Spikemuth named Marnie. The Dark-type Trainer has quickly become a fan-favorite.

Cosplayer mahou ‘shoujomahouu‘ brought the Sword & Shield rival to life with an incredibly accurate depiction. Photographer Marvin Hidalgo captured the artist as she posed in the character’s iconic punk outfit.

Re-creating a scene directly from the Nintendo Switch RPG, Mahou teamed up with fellow cosplayers ‘spiderjoce‘ & Alex who perfectly portrayed Marnie’s fan club, Team Yell, as they cheer the cosplayer on.

Hidalgo posted more shots on Twitter which show shoujomahouu mirroring the rival Trainer’s pose before throwing her Pokeball into battle. The artist also cleverly re-created the bonus scene from the eighth gen title where Marnie tries to learn how to smile.

Marnie fans wanting more of the beloved character are in luck as Sword & Shield DLC, The Crown Tundra, allows players to team up with the Trainer in the Galar Star tournament. If you partner up with the Spikemuth character enough times, you will get some interesting dialogue.

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, the RPG is already the third highest-selling title in the entire franchise. Proof that Pokemon’s addicting “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” design has never been more popular.

The Witcher cosplayer is ready to attack as stunning Ciri

Published: 7/Dec/2020 15:43

by Georgina Smith
Instagram: saiwestwood / CD Projekt Red

The Witcher

The character of Ciri from The Witcher franchise has been expertly brought to life by a talented cosplayer on Instagram, showing a beautifully realistic take on the show with some stunning scenery.

The popular story of the Witcher has been shared with the world through a variety of different forms. Beginning as a novel series by Andrzej Sapkowski, the story went on to be adapted into an immensely popular game, and a Netflix series.

Since CD Projeckt’s game The Witcher 3, Ciri’s popularity has certainly experienced a boost. Additionally her role in the Netflix show introduced her sassy character to a much wider audience, and has got people more obsessed with her than ever.

the witcher netflix
Netflix
The Witcher achieved a huge degree of success with its first season.

The franchise’s fantasy drama genre has certainly tied in well with the costume and scenery. The costumes are often beautifully detailed yet with simple materials, and set against the background of a mix of beautiful and dark scenery, the world acts as a great source of inspiration for cosplayers.

We’ve seen some fantastic cosplays from Sai Westwood before, both with a bright Demon Slayer cosplay and as part of a group with a K/DA recreation. This time around she’s here to flex her skills with her take on Ciri, and she’s definitely done an amazing job.

 

Her fitted brown leather pants are studded across the knee and up the thighs, matching with her thick leather gloves and their gold buckles.

Around her waist is a bold silver belt with stunning blue stones, layered with a further black belt to which a small leather pouch is attached. The combination of different layers just like the original, with every detail perfected to make a super accurate cosplay.

 

Her white blonde hair is pulled into a low ponytail, with strands falling around her face to frame it. Her eye makeup is ever so slightly smudged, staring forward as she raises her sword above her shoulder, prepared to strike.

The costume, paired with the stunning scenery, makes the images look as though they could have been pulled from the show itself, with every detail on point.