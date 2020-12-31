Logo
Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer is making waves as Nessa

Published: 31/Dec/2020 13:15

by Lauren Bergin
Nessa Cosplay Pokemon Sword and Shield
Instagram: akashaa_cosplay, Nintendo Inc.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is filled to the brim with awesome characters, but Water-type gym leader Nessa is a fan favorite. Now, this cosplayer has brought the Galar region gym leader to life. 

Since the beginning of the Pokemon saga fans all over the world have taken to cosplaying their favorite characters. Whether it’s gym leaders, anime characters such as Ash or Team Rocket, or even the Pokemon themselves, the game has inspired a vibrant cosplay culture.

One cosplayer recently unveiled her amazing Marnie outfit, bringing the generation eight Dark-type gym leader to life. Galar’s gym leaders have become popular choices for cosplayers across the globe, and another fan has won the cosplay badge for this awesome costume.

Water-type leader Nessa is the character of choice, and she’s just as formidable in real life as her virtual counterpart.

YouTube: Pokemon
Nessa has become a popular choice for Pokemon cosplayers.

A post from Reddit user and cross-cosplayer Chrono-1080 (Akasha) shows him taking the plunge and creating an awesome Nessa cosplay.

Seen sporting the gym leader’s iconic blue swimming shorts and bralet, Akasha is seen posing in a similar style to the Galar icon, with equal amounts of poise and a don’t mess with me style attitude.

What’s more impressive though is his hair. Nessa’s iconic, ocean blue hair with gentle aqua streaks has become iconic, and Akasha is really channelling this ocean fantasy. Seen with the lighter highlights all tied up in a bun just like the Pokemon mistress herself, this cosplay really nails it.

I really like this side by side ! from r/crossplay

Fans react

Fans are also really loving this real life version of Nessa. One fan commented on Akasha’s physique, which clearly stands out in the photo. Asking whether or not they are “a competitive athlete,” this fan calls his physique “awe inspiring.”

A second commenter also picked up on his athletic figure, writing “gorgeous!!! I am jealous of your glorious biceps!”

It’s awesome to see a new take on Galar’s water-type gym leader, and the reception to Akasha’s work has been amazing. We’d love to see some more Pokemon cosplays from him in the future, or maybe that Korra one that everyone is pushing for in the comments!

Overwatch cosplayer blows away the competition as eye-catching Ashe

Published: 31/Dec/2020 6:06 Updated: 31/Dec/2020 6:51

by Brad Norton
Overwatch cosplayer
Instagram: nimfiel / Blizzard

Ashe

A number of cosplayers have tried their hand at capturing Overwatch sharpshooter Ashe in all her accurate glory, though this rendition from Russian model ‘nimfiell’ might be the most impressive to date.

Overwatch cosplayers are often looking to one-up each other with next-level creations. Some decide to take on unique skins while others go the extra mile and cosplay heroes you’d never expect to see in real life.

While these are a surefire way to stand out from the pack, sometimes sticking to the basics is a great way to go as well. Mastering the original Ashe design, Russian cosplayer nimfiel has taken every little detail into account.

From the costume itself down to the finer framework on her ‘Viper’ weapon, no stone has been left unturned with this exceptional Ashe cosplay.

 

Starting out with her trademark cowboy hat, this cosplayer hasn’t just purchased any ordinary gear. This custom-made fit features the exact same emblem seen on Ashe’s in-game model. The same level of detail carries down all the way to her boots.

From the tiniest skull and crossbones on her belt to the golden zippers on her top, this version of Ashe looks ripped right from Overwatch.

Multiple photoshoots with all different poses from every angle truly showcase the talented design. No element seems to have been quickly tacked on as the costume has come together with immense detail.

Even down to her makeup, nimfiel has considered everything. Multiple photoshoots feature her in black eyeliner to complement a pale effect across the board. Truly capturing the flair of Ashe in-game.

 

Perhaps the only thing that could make this cosplay even better is a special photoshoot with trusty Omnic companion B.O.B. Given the sheer size of her partner, however, that would be a huge undertaking.

Ashe isn’t the only popular character nimfiel has cosplayed over the years. From League of Legends icons to anime heroes and plenty more, be sure to check them all out through her official Instagram account.