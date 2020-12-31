Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer is making waves as Nessa

Pokemon Sword and Shield is filled to the brim with awesome characters, but Water-type gym leader Nessa is a fan favorite. Now, this cosplayer has brought the Galar region gym leader to life.

Since the beginning of the Pokemon saga fans all over the world have taken to cosplaying their favorite characters. Whether it’s gym leaders, anime characters such as Ash or Team Rocket, or even the Pokemon themselves, the game has inspired a vibrant cosplay culture.

One cosplayer recently unveiled her amazing Marnie outfit, bringing the generation eight Dark-type gym leader to life. Galar’s gym leaders have become popular choices for cosplayers across the globe, and another fan has won the cosplay badge for this awesome costume.

Water-type leader Nessa is the character of choice, and she’s just as formidable in real life as her virtual counterpart.

A post from Reddit user and cross-cosplayer Chrono-1080 (Akasha) shows him taking the plunge and creating an awesome Nessa cosplay.

Seen sporting the gym leader’s iconic blue swimming shorts and bralet, Akasha is seen posing in a similar style to the Galar icon, with equal amounts of poise and a don’t mess with me style attitude.

What’s more impressive though is his hair. Nessa’s iconic, ocean blue hair with gentle aqua streaks has become iconic, and Akasha is really channelling this ocean fantasy. Seen with the lighter highlights all tied up in a bun just like the Pokemon mistress herself, this cosplay really nails it.

Fans react

Fans are also really loving this real life version of Nessa. One fan commented on Akasha’s physique, which clearly stands out in the photo. Asking whether or not they are “a competitive athlete,” this fan calls his physique “awe inspiring.”

A second commenter also picked up on his athletic figure, writing “gorgeous!!! I am jealous of your glorious biceps!”

It’s awesome to see a new take on Galar’s water-type gym leader, and the reception to Akasha’s work has been amazing. We’d love to see some more Pokemon cosplays from him in the future, or maybe that Korra one that everyone is pushing for in the comments!