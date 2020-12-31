The Pokemon Company is saying goodbye to 2020 by teaming up with the International Space Station for an epic livestream on New Years Eve. Here is when and how you can tune in to the Space Sunrise event.

The Pokemon Company is looking to celebrate beginning of 2021 with a special event that sounds epic. While 2020 has been awful for many, the galactic livestream is the perfect way to put the past 12 months behind us.

On New Years Eve, several ‘mon will make an appearance on the International Space Station to showcase the first sunrise of 2021. Will the Japanese company make any announcements? Here is everything you need to know about the Space Sunrise livestream.

Pokemon Space Sunrise Event start time

The event will take place on New Years Eve – December 31. While Pokemon will participate in the livestream, it should be pointed out that other major companies such as Coca-Cola are also hosting. So it’s unclear how much of it will feature the Nintendo franchise.

The Pokemon Company Japan asked fans to tune in back in November, stating, “Pokemon will appear on the “First Sunrise of the Universe” LIVE program delivered from the International Space Station (ISS)! Please look forward to the collaboration with Pokemon set in space!”

Festivities will kick off close to midnight Japan time, which is 6:45AM PST / 9:45AM EST / 2:45 pm BST. So North American fans will need to get up fairly early to tune in to the celebration. In a December 26 tweet, TPC North America account teased, “Some Pokémon are planning to make an appearance! You’ll have to tune in to find out who…”

Mark your calendars, Trainers: on December 31st, the International Space Station will have a special stream, and some Pokémon are planning to make an appearance! You’ll have to tune in to find out who… https://t.co/ub9n4Wo7QI — Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 26, 2020

Where to watch

The livestream will be hosted by Kibo, however at the time of writing they have yet to give a link on where to watch it. According to The Pokemon Company, details on where to tune in will be revealed on their official social media accounts leading up to the event.

So be sure to follow their Twitter account here, and bookmark the live event on this page. The space company also has an official YouTube account which has hosted past videos, so it would also be a likely candidate. As soon as Dexerto finds out more information, we will update this article and embed the stream below for your convenience.

Will anything be announced?

According to a “leak” that surfaced online on December 27, The Pokemon Company is “supposedly” gearing up to announce a Diamond & Pearl remake during the Galactic livestream. Personally, we aren’t buying it – and advise fans to keep their expectations in check.

As stated above, the event will be a collaboration between several major companies. So it is not centric around the Nintendo franchise, and seems to be an overall New Years Eve celebration. If history is anything to go by, it will probably be similar to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, which many found to be lackluster.

But, hey, if nothing else, what better way to celebrate the end of 2020 and the beginning of the New Year with your favorite ‘mon in outer space – that’s pretty epic in its own right.