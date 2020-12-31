 How to watch Pokemon Space Sunrise live event – date & time - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

How to watch Pokemon Space Sunrise live event – date & time

Published: 31/Dec/2020 0:57

by Brent Koepp
The Pokemon Company / Kibo

Share

The Pokemon Company is saying goodbye to 2020 by teaming up with the International Space Station for an epic livestream on New Years Eve. Here is when and how you can tune in to the Space Sunrise event. 

The Pokemon Company is looking to celebrate beginning of 2021 with a special event that sounds epic. While 2020 has been awful for many, the galactic livestream is the perfect way to put the past 12 months behind us.

On New Years Eve, several ‘mon will make an appearance on the International Space Station to showcase the first sunrise of 2021. Will the Japanese company make any announcements? Here is everything you need to know about the Space Sunrise livestream.

Screenshot of Pokemon Pikachu and Squritle flying in space.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company / Pixabay
The Pokemon Company is teaming up with the International Space Station for a New Years Eve live event.

Pokemon Space Sunrise Event start time

The event will take place on New Years Eve – December 31. While Pokemon will participate in the livestream, it should be pointed out that other major companies such as Coca-Cola are also hosting. So it’s unclear how much of it will feature the Nintendo franchise.

The Pokemon Company Japan asked fans to tune in back in November, stating, “Pokemon will appear on the “First Sunrise of the Universe” LIVE program delivered from the International Space Station (ISS)! Please look forward to the collaboration with Pokemon set in space!”

Festivities will kick off close to midnight Japan time, which is 6:45AM PST / 9:45AM EST / 2:45 pm BST. So North American fans will need to get up fairly early to tune in to the celebration. In a December 26 tweet, TPC North America account teased, “Some Pokémon are planning to make an appearance! You’ll have to tune in to find out who…”

Where to watch

The livestream will be hosted by Kibo, however at the time of writing they have yet to give a link on where to watch it. According to The Pokemon Company, details on where to tune in will be revealed on their official social media accounts leading up to the event.

So be sure to follow their Twitter account here, and bookmark the live event on this page. The space company also has an official YouTube account which has hosted past videos, so it would also be a likely candidate. As soon as Dexerto finds out more information, we will update this article and embed the stream below for your convenience.

Screenshot of Diamond & Pearl Pokemon Dialga and Palkia over space galaxy background.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company / Pixabay
Will the Pokemon Company announce anything during the New Years Eve live event?

Will anything be announced?

According to a “leak” that surfaced online on December 27, The Pokemon Company is “supposedly” gearing up to announce a Diamond & Pearl remake during the Galactic livestream. Personally, we aren’t buying it – and advise fans to keep their expectations in check.

As stated above, the event will be a collaboration between several major companies. So it is not centric around the Nintendo franchise, and seems to be an overall New Years Eve celebration. If history is anything to go by, it will probably be similar to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, which many found to be lackluster.

But, hey, if nothing else, what better way to celebrate the end of 2020 and the beginning of the New Year with your favorite ‘mon in outer space – that’s pretty epic in its own right.

Cyberpunk 2077

Five features Cyberpunk 2077 needs to add in 2021

Published: 31/Dec/2020 0:13

by Michael Gwilliam
CDPR

Share

To say Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t meet expectations upon release would be an understatement. While the bug-filled game has been lamented as the worst AAA title launch of the generation, CDPR hasn’t given up hope, promising patches and even DLC going into 2021.

Now, with the game pulled from the Sony store, lawsuits brewing and refunds being issued aplenty, the developers may have an opportunity to revamp the game, introduce some bizarrely missing features and reinvent itself for when it properly launches on next-gen hardware.

It would be easy to simply write, “fix the game” and leave it at that, but we wanted to dig a bit deeper than that in our list of features that the game needs in 2021.

While Cyberpunk is an unfinished mess, there is a gem of sorts somewhere in-between the influx of crashes, floating cell phones and mind-bending physics sending cars miles into the sky.

girl looks at pc monitor in cyberpunk
CDPR
Cyberpunk badly needs more customization options.

More character customization

It’s one thing to go design your character at the start of the game, right down to their genitals, but the inability to go back and change up something as simple as V’s haircut after that is a bit nonsensical.

Do barbershops not exist in Night City? Where did Judy dye her hair? Did she do it herself or was she born with it like that?

All jokes aside, there needs to be a way to customize V’s appearance after you start up the game. You don’t need new individual locations to change up the character, just let V do it in any mirror he/she sees.

Officer in cyberpunk 2077
CDPR
“Well, do you mind if I look around the car a little bit?”

Police

The cops in this game are a joke who spawn out of nowhere the second any crime is committed. With such a fast response time, you’d think Night City takes the law super seriously, but you can get away from the police by just walking a block away.

As such, the blue in Cyberpunk may as well just not even exist. Heaven forbid a citizen accidentally gets shot in the crossfire when you’re taking out a gang because you’re going to have cops spawning right behind you.

Until the AI and police system can be revamped completely, they should probably just be removed. Which is why “police” are listed here to even begin with, they’re a feature that should definitely be added once they’re programmed properly.

Shooting someone in Cyberpunk
CDPR
There’s a good game hidden somewhere.

More types of map icons

As it stands, a car purchase and a side quest appear exactly the same on the map, forcing players to highlight an icon to see exactly what type of mission it is.

While fast travel spots, ripper docs and police sections stand out, even the main story quest icons look far too similar to side missions, resulting in a map filled with yellow exclamation marks.

Even some sort of color-coding system would be better, not that we want that per se, but it just goes to show how just about anything would it easier for players to decide what to do or where to go next.

driving in cyberpunk
CDPR
Do cars ever even run out of gas?

Enhanced vehicle and weapon modification

For a game with such beautiful car interiors, it’s a massive shame that there are no customization options at all. Unless you want to count what items you can store in your stash, which no normal person ever would.

You can drive around Night City and find plenty of cars for sale or to simply jack like almost any other open world game from Saints Row to The Simpsons: Hit and Run to a little-known franchise called Grand Theft Auto. But while you can own, you can’t customize. Unless there’s some bizarre car law that passed in the future banning citizens from being able to change how their car looks, this is a feature that needs to be added.

The same can be said for weapons, though there is some slight options users get with those such as adding scopes or damage modifiers. Still, it would be great to change up a gun’s look from its color to even small details like stickers or keychains. Make a gun really feel like your own.

Judy in Cyberpunk 2077
CDPR
Seriously, where does Judy get her hair done?

New Game Plus

With a game like this that will no doubt improve over time, being able to hop back in once you’ve completed it for a New Game Plus would seem like a no brainer.

Being able to pick the game back up a bit down the road once a few patches have come in with all your weapons and/or stats already unlocked would the return to Night City all the better.

Hopefully, CDPR can get things together and focus on improving the Cyberpunk experience, transforming the game into the one it knows it can be.