Logo
Cosplay

Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer becomes Spikemuth’s Gym Leader Marnie

Published: 30/Dec/2020 19:05

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield character Marrnie next to cosplayer.
Game Freak / Instagram: @kitaro_cos, @qt1234321

Share

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer created shockwaves on Instagram after showcasing her epic true-to-life take on Gen 8 rival Marnie.

Pokemon Trainers were whisked away to the Galar region for its eighth generation title Sword & Shield. The Nintendo Switch RPG introduced players to new features such as Dynamaxing and online Raid battles.

Fans can’t seem to get enough of the series’ latest rival, Marnie. A talented cosplayer celebrated the heroine by transforming into the character and bringing her hometown Spikemuth to life.

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield trainer Marnie smiling for her Morpeko.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The new rival introduced in Sword & Shield has been a major hit with Pokemon fans.

Pokemon cosplayer’s real life Marnie

In Gen VIII, players face off against two rivals throughout the story. However, it is Marnie who has stolen the hearts of many fans. The Dark-type Trainer heralds from the small town of Spikemuth and has her own fan club called Team Yell.

Renowned Chinese cosplayer ‘kitaro_cos‘ shared her insanely accurate take on the Sword & Shield heroine on Instagram. The talented artist posed in Marnie’s iconic leather jacket and pink pleated dress, as photographer ‘qt1234321‘ captured her against an epic backdrop of neon lights.

The stunning picture truly brings the RPG to life as the location they used for the photoshoot could easily be mistaken for one of Spikemuth’s many lit up backstreets. Kitaro perfectly mirrors the Galar rival’s battle stance with a Pokeball in hand.

In another shot posted to social media, Kitaro adorably posed with a detailed Morpeko plush. The dual-type ‘mon never leaves Marnie’s side and switches into an angry version after being hit. The cosplayer’s outfit is bursting with many details from the game, from her black choker to her twin ponytail hair – this is easily one of the best re-creations of the character we have ever seen.

Fans of the Spikemuth rival are in luck as the Dark-type Trainer actually makes another appearance in Sword & Shield’s second DLC, The Crown Tundra. Players can team up with the popular character in the new Galarian Star tournament.

Despite only releasing a year ago in November 2019, the eighth generation title is already the third highest-selling release in the entire franchise. Proof that Pokemon is as popular as it’s ever been – even decades after its debut in 1996.

Cosplay

Death Note cosplayer brings Misa Amane back to life in perfect style

Published: 30/Dec/2020 14:34

by Daniel Megarry
Death Note Misa Amane cosplay
Madhouse / @hotheadgingerbread

Share

Death Note

A talented Death Note fan has brought Misa Amane back to life with her incredible cosplay of the fan-favorite character.

Death Note’s anime adaptation originally ran from 2006 to 2007, but it remains incredibly popular to this day, with many newcomers still discovering the critically-acclaimed story for the first time.

Based on the manga by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, the show tells the story of Light Yagami, a young student who discovers a notebook that can kill anyone by writing their name in it. He attempts to rid the world of evil while evading the detective known as ‘L’.

Three Death Note characters in promo shot
Madhouse
Death Note remains popular despite originally airing in 2006.

Aside from the warring duo of Light and L, one of the most popular characters from the series is Misa Amane, a wannabe model who harbors not only an intense crush on Light, but a dark secret of her own as well.

Misa has been a staple of the cosplay scene for years, and it’s easy to see why; her look is instantly recognizable for fans of Death Note, and it takes inspiration from the popular Gothic Lolita style.

Misa Amane holds up a pointer finger in a still from Death Note.
Viz Media
Death Note’s Misa Amane has become an iconic character for casual fans and cosplayers alike.

One talented cosplayer who goes by pheonix-26 on Reddit has shared her own take on the iconic Death Note character, and it’s getting plenty of love from fans of the series and beyond.

She wears Misa’s signature lace gloves and black bodice, and accessorizes with a heavy choker and delicate chains with a cross pendant. Her makeup is spot-on, perfectly emulating the soft and wide-eyed look of the character.

The cosplay is completed with a single red apple, which is the original symbol of sin and a motif of the Death Note franchise that appears several times throughout the anime.

[self] Misa Amane cosplay from Death Note from cosplay

Fans of the show offered their praise for phoenix-26 on the Cosplay subreddit, with many complimenting her makeup skills and the wig, which is all incredibly accurate to Misa’s appearance in the anime.

“What an excellent cosplay of Misa! And surprised to see the Death Note fandom still up and about,” wrote one fan, while another added: “Woah you look great! Your wig and make-up are perfection!”

There have been plenty of Death Note cosplays over the years, but this is definitely one of our favorites. You can also check out more of the cosplayer’s work on their Instagram page.