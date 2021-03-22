Pokemon cosplayer makes a splash as Cerulean City Gym Leader Misty - Dexerto

A Pokemon cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on Gen I Gym Leader, Misty. The talented artist made waves online with her incredible transformation into the Nintendo character.

Pokemon fans were first introduced to Misty in Game Freak RPGs Pokemon Red & Blue in 1996. Decades later, the red-haired Gym Leader has become one of the most iconic gaming characters of all time.

Popular cosplayer Danielle ‘danielledenicola‘ showed her love for the Cerulean City Trainer by bringing her to life with an incredibly accurate costume. The artist’s perfect depiction of the classic heroine will leave fans in awe.

Advertisement

Pokemon cosplayer brings Misty to life

On top of being one of the original Gym Leaders in the Kanto region, Pokemon fans quickly became familiar with Misty when she became one of the lead characters of the anime series which started in 1997.

Cosplayer Danielle DeNicola brought the beloved character to the real word with her stunning cosplay take. In the show, the fighter is known to travel around with her Togepi, which Danielle included in her take – it looks so cute!

The artist completely nailed her outfit too, which consists of a yellow crop top, shorts with red braces, and a pair of sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle 🎮 (@danielledenicola)

In a second shot, the cosplayer poses on a wooden fence while giving fans another look at the outfit which is styled to perfection. She brought Togepi along again, sitting it on one of the fence posts while she strikes her pose.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle 🎮 (@danielledenicola)

Pokemon fans wanting to replay Gen I are in luck as Misty appears in the Let’s Go games on Nintendo Switch, which bring the first generation to life with HD graphics and a new catch system.

The anime is also on Netflix for anyone who wants to re-experience their childhood and follow along Ash Ketchum on his adventures.