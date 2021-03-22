Epic Pokemon Legends: Arceus idea shows what Mega Evolutions could look like - Dexerto

A Pokemon artist went viral after showing what Mega Evolutions could look like in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The stunning artwork now has fans hoping that the Gen VI mechanic will be in the 2022 Sinnoh origins title.

The Pokemon community was stunned in February when Game Freak announced Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The early 2022 title reimagines the Sinnoh region as open-world, similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Besides its debut trailer, there is still a lot we don’t know about the Gen IV RPG. However, fans of the series lost it when an artist revealed what Mega Evolutions could look like in the wildly anticipated project.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Mega Evolution concept goes viral

In the first look at Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it was revealed that the open-world RPG is bringing back fan favorites Cyndaquil, Oshawott, and Rowlet as the game’s starters. The beloved ‘mon are from different generations brought to the Sinnoh region by a traveling professor.

While the short trailer gave hints at what to expect gameplay-wise (such as mounts and flying), no official features have been confirmed. One fan, however, has the community wishing Mega Evolutions would return after they shared their artwork.

Artist and fan ‘buahbuah2’ uploaded their take on what Pokemon Legends: Arceus starters would like as Mega Evolutions on the r/Pokemon subreddit on March 22. “Mega evolution seems unlikely to return at any rate but here’s my take on the megas for the Legends starters!” the user wrote.

The gorgeous artwork wowed fans and had them wanting the Gen VI mechanic to be included in the 2022 title.

“Man I so hope we get megas for the game,” one user wrote. Another praised the artists work and exclaimed, “you should work for Pokemon amazing job.” Other players stated that picking a starter would be difficult if the Mega Evolution concept was real: “Damn I can’t even pick my favorite these are all so well done.”

Sadly it seems unlikely that Mega Evolutions will make its return due to lore and Legends: Arceus taking place in the past. Though based on the reaction the fan’s concept art received, the community clearly wouldn’t mind if Game Freak found a way to bring the mechanic back.

At the time of writing, the wildly anticipated Sinnoh title doesn’t have an official release date, but it’s set to debut sometime in early 2022. It will be interesting to see what new features are introduced to the franchise as its open-world design is a first for the series.