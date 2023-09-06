Overwatch 2 celebrates Halloween early with free Legendary skin on PlayStation

Overwatch 2 is celebrating Halloween a bit early with a free Legendary Tracer skin for anyone subscribed to PlayStation Plus.

The spookiest season of Halloween is slowly approaching on the horizon. Not only will players be celebrating through various scares in and out of games, but developers may have special events in store for those participating.

Blizzard’s hero shooter Overwatch 2 is one such title getting ready to celebrate Halloween early by handing out PlayStation players free goodies for their troubles.

Article continues after ad

While the Junkenstein’s Revenge event will no doubt be returning later this year, as it usually takes place between October-November, Overwatch 2 fans on PlayStation can already start the spooky celebration.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2: Will-O’-Wisp Legendary Tracer Skin

The Will-O’-Wisp Legendary Tracer skin is available to anyone who is subscribed to PlayStation’s online subscription service PlayStation Plus. The skin itself is completely free for said players, however, so if you’ve already subscribed to PS Plus you won’t have to pay a single cent more.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

You’ll also grab 5 free tier skips on the battle pass, letting you accelerate ever faster to the incredible Ana mythic skin.

How to get free Will-O’-Wisp Legendary Tracer Skin

In order to grab the legendary Tracer skin in Overwatch 2, you’ll need to:

Subscribe to PlayStation Plus

Head to the PlayStation Store

Search for the Overwatch 2 Bonus Pack

The Will-O’-Wisp Tracer skin was originally released back in 2019 but since that time has not been placed in the in-game store, making this a rare opportunity for PlayStation Plus owners to grab the special cosmetic.

Article continues after ad

For the time being, access to this early reward is exclusive to the PlayStation ecosystem, though we’ll be sure to keep you posted should that change in the near future.