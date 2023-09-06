Overwatch 2 celebrates Halloween early with free Legendary skin on PlayStation
Overwatch 2 is celebrating Halloween a bit early with a free Legendary Tracer skin for anyone subscribed to PlayStation Plus.
The spookiest season of Halloween is slowly approaching on the horizon. Not only will players be celebrating through various scares in and out of games, but developers may have special events in store for those participating.
Blizzard’s hero shooter Overwatch 2 is one such title getting ready to celebrate Halloween early by handing out PlayStation players free goodies for their troubles.
While the Junkenstein’s Revenge event will no doubt be returning later this year, as it usually takes place between October-November, Overwatch 2 fans on PlayStation can already start the spooky celebration.
Overwatch 2: Will-O’-Wisp Legendary Tracer Skin
The Will-O’-Wisp Legendary Tracer skin is available to anyone who is subscribed to PlayStation’s online subscription service PlayStation Plus. The skin itself is completely free for said players, however, so if you’ve already subscribed to PS Plus you won’t have to pay a single cent more.
You’ll also grab 5 free tier skips on the battle pass, letting you accelerate ever faster to the incredible Ana mythic skin.
How to get free Will-O’-Wisp Legendary Tracer Skin
In order to grab the legendary Tracer skin in Overwatch 2, you’ll need to:
- Subscribe to PlayStation Plus
- Head to the PlayStation Store
- Search for the Overwatch 2 Bonus Pack
The Will-O’-Wisp Tracer skin was originally released back in 2019 but since that time has not been placed in the in-game store, making this a rare opportunity for PlayStation Plus owners to grab the special cosmetic.
For the time being, access to this early reward is exclusive to the PlayStation ecosystem, though we’ll be sure to keep you posted should that change in the near future.