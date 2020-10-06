Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into a monster as Nezuko Kamado - Dexerto

A talented cosplayer became the real life version of Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer. The artist’s mind-blowing re-creation brings the popular anime to life like you’ve never seen before.

Demon Slayer was the breakout anime of 2019, captivating audiences around the world with its dark story and stunning animation. Viewers couldn’t get enough of its story about the Kamado siblings and their quest to avenge their family.

Celebrating the series, a talented cosplayer brought scenes from the show to life with photography and videos. Her insanely accurate costume of Nezuko will be sure to leave fans of the show in awe.

Nezuko cosplay brings Demon Slayer to life

The popular anime doesn’t hold back punches, as it opens with the Kamado family being slayed by creatures. Nezuko survives, but is turned into a demon. The show follows the heroine and her brother Tanjiro as they look for a cure.

Russian cosplayer Melissa ‘gardeeva_melissa‘ brought the cursed protagonist to life with a costume she posted on Instagram. The artist posed next to flowers in the character’s signature pink patterned yukata, and her kimono which drapes over her shoulders.

Melissa faithfully captured Nezuko’s look, perfectly mirroring her flowing black hair, which turns vermillion at the bottom in curls. She even depicted her pale pink eyes, which is the color they change to after the heroine is turned into a demon.

The Demon Slayer cosplayer shared another photo of the outfit and showed off her bamboo gag accessory. In the series, Nezuko uses the item to chew on in order to control her urge to attack humans. Photographer ‘del_phot_o‘ captured the Russian artist biting down on the prop.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Gardeeva created a video portraying the anime protagonist. The cosplayer really does look like Nezuko as she moves her striking pink eyes around.

Demon Slayer fans eagerly waiting for the show’s return are in luck as this October, the anime is getting the theatrical film, Mugen Train. The movie will bridge the gap between Seasons 1 and 2.

For everything we know so far about the upcoming movie, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up can watch the whole series on Crunchyroll and Funimation right now.