Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into a monster as Nezuko Kamado - Dexerto

Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into a monster as Nezuko Kamado

Published: 6/Oct/2020 18:47

by Brent Koepp
demon slayer nezuko cosplay
Crunchyroll / Instagram: @gardeeva_melissa

Demon Slayer

A talented cosplayer became the real life version of Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer. The artist’s mind-blowing re-creation brings the popular anime to life like you’ve never seen before.

Demon Slayer was the breakout anime of 2019, captivating audiences around the world with its dark story and stunning animation. Viewers couldn’t get enough of its story about the Kamado siblings and their quest to avenge their family.

Celebrating the series, a talented cosplayer brought scenes from the show to life with photography and videos. Her insanely accurate costume of Nezuko will be sure to leave fans of the show in awe.

nezuko in demon slayer intro
Crunchyroll / Ufotable
Nezuko is one of the main protagonists in the hit 2019 anime Demon Slayer.

Nezuko cosplay brings Demon Slayer to life

The popular anime doesn’t hold back punches, as it opens with the Kamado family being slayed by creatures. Nezuko survives, but is turned into a demon. The show follows the heroine and her brother Tanjiro as they look for a cure.

Russian cosplayer Melissa ‘gardeeva_melissa‘ brought the cursed protagonist to life with a costume she posted on Instagram. The artist posed next to flowers in the character’s signature pink patterned yukata, and her kimono which drapes over her shoulders.

Melissa faithfully captured Nezuko’s look, perfectly mirroring her flowing black hair, which turns vermillion at the bottom in curls. She even depicted her pale pink eyes, which is the color they change to after the heroine is turned into a demon.

The Demon Slayer cosplayer shared another photo of the outfit and showed off her bamboo gag accessory. In the series, Nezuko uses the item to chew on in order to control her urge to attack humans. Photographer ‘del_phot_o‘ captured the Russian artist biting down on the prop.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Gardeeva created a video portraying the anime protagonist. The cosplayer really does look like Nezuko as she moves her striking pink eyes around.

Demon Slayer fans eagerly waiting for the show’s return are in luck as this October, the anime is getting the theatrical film, Mugen Train. The movie will bridge the gap between Seasons 1 and 2.

For everything we know so far about the upcoming movie, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up can watch the whole series on Crunchyroll and Funimation right now.

Cosplay

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer charges into battle as awesome Suki

Published: 5/Oct/2020 11:55

by Matt Porter
Suki in Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Instagram: jessblazecosplay / Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender

A talented Avatar: The Last Airbender fan has transformed into Suki from the ultra-popular show, bringing the leader of the Kyoshi Warriors to life with her stunning take on the character. 

The Last Airbender originally aired back in 2005, but erupted into the public consciousness in 2020 when Netflix added the Nickelodeon cartoon to their streaming platform, giving old fans a chance to relive the incredible journey of Aang, while creating thousands and thousands of new fans who tuned into the story of the elemental benders for the first time.

It’s no surprise then that many have decided to cosplay as their favorite Avatar characters this year, with one fan bringing the fierce and tough warrior Suki to life with a cosplay that looks like it was lifted directly out of the show and transported into real life.

Suki in Avatar: The Last Airbender
Nickelodeon
Suki is a dangerous and skilled combatant.

Suki is introduced in the first season of The Last Airbender when Aang and his ragtag group of friends travel to Kyoshi Island in the Earth Kingdom and meet the heroine who captains an army of females to protect their sacred land.

When in battle, Kyoshi wears special makeup and armor, but after being captured in enemy territory during the third season of the show, Suki is forced to wear Fire Nation clothes, a look which ‘jessblazecosplay‘ captures perfectly.

Jess’ Fire Nation recreation is absolutely perfect, featuring everything from the detailed neckline on her costume, to her red and maroon arm and wrist bands. She even styled her hair perfectly, although Jess admits that the wig she uses looks more blonde than brunette in the lighting she used to take the snaps. Despite this, her Suki look is still awesome, and definitely one of the best Suki looks we’ve seen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jess (@jessblazecosplay) on

If this has given you the urge to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender, then you’re in luck. Netflix added every season to its lineup back in May, so you can binge Aang’s adventures to your heart’s content.

Netflix has also announced that it will be creating a live-action version of the show, although we haven’t received an official release date just yet.