My Hero Academia cosplayer looks truly villainous as fierce Himiko Toga - Dexerto

A skilled Instagram cosplayer has recreated one of My Hero Academia’s primary antagonists, Himiko Toga, in extraordinary detail, bringing her villain attire to life with their amazing look.

The anime My Hero Academia was released in 2016, and has since then scooped up an enormous fan base of people who adore the show’s perfect blend of action and interesting characters.

Each character has a super power called a ‘Quirk,’ and this ability is unique to each person, and offers them a range of boosts and characteristics that help show off their individuality.

That goes for both protagonists and antagonists, and one of the primary villains, Himiko Toga, has ended up becoming somewhat of a fan-favorite for her sadistic personality with its own unique charms.

When in her usual form, Toga sports a baggy school uniform look, which many cosplayers have done an extraordinary job of recreating. But the character’s villain uniform can be harder to pull off and maintain Toga’s confidence, with clunky machinery fixed around her neck.

But cosplayer layvendercos has done a fantastic job of donning the iconic Toga look, and certainly looks as though they could play the role in a live-action version of the show.

Reminiscent of Toga’s school attire, this cosplayer wears knee length marl gray socks with some brown leather brogues, their legs dangling from their seat in one image as part of the character’s persona.

This is paired with a black skirt, and Toga’s token cream-colored jumper, which looks oversized as part of the original look, giving a slightly cute appearance.

However, this cute school look is directly contrasted with Toga’s villain attire. Thick canisters are hung from their neck, along with the classic black smile mask. Fastened to their legs and waist are green knife boxes, with one knife clasped firmly in their hand.

Their blonde hair is styled to match Toga’s voluminous space buns, with chunky bangs falling either side of their face to frame it, and perfectly bringing the look together.

Layvendercos certainly did an incredible job as Himiko Toga, and will have their followers excited to see what may but up next for the cosplayer.