My Hero Academia cosplayer creates shockwaves as Nejire Hado - Dexerto

My Hero Academia cosplayer creates shockwaves as Nejire Hado

Published: 20/Oct/2020 12:40

by Matt Porter
Instagram: elaine.rose.cosplay / Bones

A talented My Hero Academia cosplayer has shown off her incredible take on one of U.A. High School’s ‘Big 3’, the powerful and popular Nejire Hado. 

My Hero Academia follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, a young man born without superpowers who dreams of becoming a pro hero. A chance encounter with his idol All Might leads to Deku being gifted the legendary quirk known as One For All, and with his newfound abilities enrolls at U.A. High to learn how to harness them under the tutelage of the Symbol of Peace himself.

Throughout his years at the school, Midoriya meets lots of characters who become part of his legacy there, including a run-in with third-year students Mirio Togata, Tamaki Amajiki, and Nejire Hado. These three stand alone as the most powerful students at U.A. High, and earned the nickname ‘The Big 3″ thanks to their abilities and performances.

While Amajiki is shy and introverted, Togata is the exact opposite, full of optimism and inspiration. Somewhere in-between their two extreme personalities sits the kind, thoughtful, and popular Nejire Hado, who quickly became a fan-favorite after her introduction as part of Class 1-A’s Hero Work Students.

Nejire Hado flying in My Hero Academia
Bones Inc
Nejire is part of U.A’s ‘Big 3’, the most powerful students at the entire school.

While Nejire can sometimes be viewed as a bit of an “airhead” due to her almost constant sunny disposition, she is clever, quick-witted, and incredibly powerful, with her Wave Motion quirk giving her the ability to convert her own vitality into energy, and use it to create powerful spiral shockwaves that send enemies flying. Using this powerful ability does drain the hero though as it uses her own stamina, often leaving Hado with great exhaustion.

While she can often be seen in her U.A. High School uniform, cosplayer ‘elaine.rose.cosplay‘ has shown off her take on the character in her hero outfit, complete with the blue bodysuit that Nejire wears into combat, with pale mint green markings and turquoise framing.

Nejire’s blue hair falls down her back, complete with the bangs that sit on either side of her face, while her two spiraling horns of hair stick up high on her head, making this one of the most accurate Hado cosplays we’ve seen.

Since releasing as an anime back in 2016, My Hero Academia has become a smash hit across the globe, with fans who prefer the English dub getting to watch it at the same time as their Japanese-favoring counterparts for Season 4.

The fourth season of the show has now completed, leaving fans anxious for more. Unfortunately, there’s currently no word on when we’ll see the fifth season, with only the confirmation that it will take place for viewers to hold onto for the foreseeable future.

Cowboy Bebop cosplayer becomes queen of hearts as perfect Faye Valentine

Published: 19/Oct/2020 19:28

by Brent Koepp
cowboy bebop faye valentine cosplay
Sunrise / Instagram: @luciolescosplay, @micheltakumacosplay

A Cowboy Bebop cosplayer shared an insanely accurate Faye Valentine costume. The artist teamed up with talented photographers to bring the popular anime to life like you’ve never seen before.

Despite releasing in 1998, Cowboy Bebop is still one of the most popular animes of all time. Viewers fell in love with its fast-paced jazz style, and story about a ragtag group of bounty hunters in space.

Celebrating the influential series, a talented cosplayer transformed into beloved heroine Faye Valentine. Her stunning photography and mind blowing re-creation of the character will be sure to leave fans in awe.

faye valentine in cowboy bebop
Sunrise / Funimation
The beloved bounty hunter is a protagonist in Cowboy Bebop.

Cowboy Bebop cosplayer brings Faye Valentine to life

While much of the anime centers on protagonist Spike Spiegel, the bounty hunter picks up several crewmates throughout the story, such as Faye Valentine. The ragtag group travel across space aboard the Bebop spaceship. 

Cosplayer ‘luciolescosplay’ transformed into the purple-haired heroine with a jaw-dropping costume on Instagram. The artist teamed up with photographer ‘micheltakumacosplay’ who helped bring the anime to life with incredible skills. 

Posing in the character’s signature two-piece yellow outfit, the artist mirrored Valentine’s look effortlessly. She even included Faye’s signature red jacket which hangs loosely around the lower half of her arms. 

In another shot, photographer ‘koklengphotographe’ captured the cosplayer recreating a scene from the show. Luciole posed as the bounty hunter holding a drink in front of a bar. The glowing neon sign in the backdrop looks similar to the “Loser Bar” from the series

The French cosplayer gave viewers a full look of her outfit, and showed just how accurate it is to the anime. From her purple cropped hair, to her iconic sunglasses, this is easily one of the best takes we’ve seen on the queen of hearts.

Cowboy Bebop originally made its debut as manga in 1997. However, its anime adaptation a year later by studio Sunrise made it an instant hit around the world.

Those wanting to watch the genre-bending sci-fi romp can catch all episodes on streaming services Funimation, Hulu, and HBO Max.