My Hero Academia cosplayer creates shockwaves as Nejire Hado - Dexerto

A talented My Hero Academia cosplayer has shown off her incredible take on one of U.A. High School’s ‘Big 3’, the powerful and popular Nejire Hado.

My Hero Academia follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, a young man born without superpowers who dreams of becoming a pro hero. A chance encounter with his idol All Might leads to Deku being gifted the legendary quirk known as One For All, and with his newfound abilities enrolls at U.A. High to learn how to harness them under the tutelage of the Symbol of Peace himself.

Advertisement

Throughout his years at the school, Midoriya meets lots of characters who become part of his legacy there, including a run-in with third-year students Mirio Togata, Tamaki Amajiki, and Nejire Hado. These three stand alone as the most powerful students at U.A. High, and earned the nickname ‘The Big 3″ thanks to their abilities and performances.

While Amajiki is shy and introverted, Togata is the exact opposite, full of optimism and inspiration. Somewhere in-between their two extreme personalities sits the kind, thoughtful, and popular Nejire Hado, who quickly became a fan-favorite after her introduction as part of Class 1-A’s Hero Work Students.

Advertisement

While Nejire can sometimes be viewed as a bit of an “airhead” due to her almost constant sunny disposition, she is clever, quick-witted, and incredibly powerful, with her Wave Motion quirk giving her the ability to convert her own vitality into energy, and use it to create powerful spiral shockwaves that send enemies flying. Using this powerful ability does drain the hero though as it uses her own stamina, often leaving Hado with great exhaustion.

Read More: Cowboy Bebop cosplayer becomes queen of hearts as perfect Faye Valentine

While she can often be seen in her U.A. High School uniform, cosplayer ‘elaine.rose.cosplay‘ has shown off her take on the character in her hero outfit, complete with the blue bodysuit that Nejire wears into combat, with pale mint green markings and turquoise framing.

Nejire’s blue hair falls down her back, complete with the bangs that sit on either side of her face, while her two spiraling horns of hair stick up high on her head, making this one of the most accurate Hado cosplays we’ve seen.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elaine @ Home (@elaine.rose.cosplay) on Oct 16, 2020 at 1:58pm PDT

Since releasing as an anime back in 2016, My Hero Academia has become a smash hit across the globe, with fans who prefer the English dub getting to watch it at the same time as their Japanese-favoring counterparts for Season 4.

The fourth season of the show has now completed, leaving fans anxious for more. Unfortunately, there’s currently no word on when we’ll see the fifth season, with only the confirmation that it will take place for viewers to hold onto for the foreseeable future.