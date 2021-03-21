My Hero Academia cosplayer becomes a creature of the dark as Fumikage Tokoyami - Dexerto

A dedicated cosplayer took up the challenge of transforming into Fumikage Tokoyami from My Hero Academia, which isn’t easy to do. However, they passed the test with flying colors.

Fumikage Tokoyami is one of the most interesting characters in My Hero Academia because of his unique appearance. His head looks exactly like some kind of black bird, complete with a yellow beak and red eyes with black pupils.

However, he’s also proven to be incredibly intelligent, strong, and composed. His quirk, Dark Shadow, allows him to manifest a sentient shadow monster that he can expand and contract at will. But it only lasts a limited amount of time and is impacted by bright lights.

Fans of the show love him as a character. However, he’s not too popular in the cosplay community because it can be tough to come up with an excellent costume.

But that didn’t stop Ixtran Cosplay, who saw it as an opportunity to make some magic and transform into him.

The final product was so good, and it left fans stunned. His fans described it as everything from “amazing” to “badass.”

Unlike other My Hero Academia characters with human-like qualities and simple hero costumes, Fumikage Tokoyami literally looks like a birdman.

Ixtran used EVA Foam to re-create the feathers and head and matched the colors. The craftsmanship is second to none.

From there, all he had to do was slip on some boots, pants, and a black robe, and the piece was complete. It’s absolutely stunning from head to toe, and he deserves all the praise.