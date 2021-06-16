Legend of Zelda cosplayer celebrates Breath of the Wild 2 as perfect Princess Zelda

A talented The Legend of Zelda fan has created the perfect cosplay of Princess Zelda, and it’s the perfect way to celebrate the new Breath of the Wild 2 trailer shown during Nintendo’s E3 2021 presentation.

After what felt like an eternity, Nintendo finally treated Zelda fans to another look at Breath of the Wild 2 at the end of their E3 Direct on June 15. It was full of action and, if anything, made everyone want the game even more.

Skilled cosplayer RBF Cosplay is a huge fan of The Legend of Zelda series, and what better way to commemorate the new trailer by bringing Princess Zelda to life. Her outfit is so good, it’s as though the heroine has jumped out of the game itself.

Advertisement

Legend of Zelda cosplayer’s perfect Princess Zelda

RBF Cosplay was lovely enough to provide us with details behind her cosplay, including why she decided to recreate Zelda’s look. “I had always really liked Zelda’s design in BotW – her looks and personality were just very natural compared to earlier games but still had some elegance to it,” she said.

In her rendition of the Princess, she wears a white Goddess dress straight from the game, with a triforce belt wrapped around her waist. She tops it off with the heroine’s gold royal crest necklace and arm bands, tying the look together effortlessly.

“I drafted the dress pattern myself, dyed the fabric, and ended up remaking the dress twice,” RBF revealed. “The bracers and necklace were made from a thick card stock covered in vinyl (I actually used a pizza box the first time around!). I opted to diverge from her canon design a bit and added some detail to the belt as well as make the dress more “flowy” overall.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rbf cosplay (@rbf.cos)

“I’m pretty excited for BoTW2!” the cosplayer revealed when asked about the upcoming sequel. “I came into the first game a few years late but I love the open world map and how there is so much to explore. I look forward to seeing how this one will differ and where they’ll go with the story.”

As for her favorite The Legend of Zelda title? “I think my favorite Legend of Zelda game would have to be The Wind Waker,” she said. “There are tons of great games in the series but there’s a bit of nostalgia in that one for me. I used to play it a lot as a kid and it’s just a fun, enjoyable game!”

Advertisement

If you’d like to see more of her cosplay, including a brilliant Majora’s Mask creation, you can check out her work over on Instagram at @rbf.cos.

Related News

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rbf cosplay (@rbf.cos)

If this wonderful cosplay has made you want to play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, it doesn’t have an exact release date yet but Nintendo is “aiming” for a 2022 drop. Crossing all our fingers and toes here!

For updates on the game, including trailers, gameplay, and more, check out our “everything you need to know” guide by clicking here.