League of Legends cosplayer lights up the internet as stellar Lux - Dexerto

The Lady of Luminosity, Lux, is known for not just brightening people’s day, but the battlefields of League of Legends with her blinding abilities. One cosplayer is bringing that joy to fans with a stellar cosplay of the mage.

Lux’s magical ability is blinding, to say the least. Manipulating light, the League of Legends mage had to keep her powers a secret from fellow Demacians in her homeland in order to protect her family.

She’s the epitome of optimism in-game, and a fan favorite when it comes to cosplays because of it. At every League of Legends event and cosplay convention, you’ll find a Lux cosplayer somewhere in the crowd.

Advertisement

In the absence of those real life events, ‘yuji.hannah’ has taken to sharing her beautiful designs more readily on Instagram. Her latest Lux design has won fans hearts over, and is lighting up the internet.

Yuji designed the Demacian mage’s light armor, wig, and more. Not only that, but she tailored her make-up to look like the Lux in the Warriors 2020 cinematic ⁠— one of the most renowned in League history.

The cosplayer admitted she is a bit of a Lux player herself, playing the mage down in support. “Who doesn’t love playing Lux right,” she said in one of her posts.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuji Koi Cosplayer (@yuji.hannah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuji Koi Cosplayer (@yuji.hannah)

The cosplay is stunning in all its fine details. Yuji certainly didn’t forget a thing in her design, and it’s as close a replica to Lux’s in-game model as you can get.

Yuji has plans on making Lux’s scepter too for a full LoL cosplay shoot, not just pin-ups. Fans still have a beautiful cosplay to admire for now nevertheless, but once she gets the full get-up, you can expect it to go viral.