Sneaky stuns fans with another brilliant League of Legends K/DA cosplay - Dexerto

Former Cloud9 pro player Zach ‘Sneaky’ Scuderi is at it again with his gender-bending cosplays, and this time, the former League of Legends star stunned fans and went viral on Twitter dressed as a K/DA popstar.

Sneaky used to be one of the best AD carry players in the professional League of Legends scene. It’s been a while since hung up the boots. However, he’s still invested in the scene and owns a share of prominent esports organization Cloud9.

But in an interesting twist of fate, he’s also found a new home in the cosplay community. He’s produced some absolute gems like the time he dressed as Shuten Douji from Fate Grand Order.

However, this time, he merged his passions for League of Legends and cosplay into one and transformed himself into a K/DA member. For those who don’t know, K/DA is a virtual K-pop-inspired group starring super-popular League of Legends characters like Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa.

Rather than dress up as one of the existing members, it looks like he’s created his own K/DA persona. The character has pink hair with bangs, a cyan-colored K/DA jacket, and black lingerie with fishnet stockings.

He’s also wearing a virtual-reality helmet in the second picture and holding a controller to capture the gamer vibe. “Any gamers?” he wrote, while also crediting Squarenoodles for the photography and Lynn for the make-up.

you’re so hot brother — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) February 28, 2021

Cloud9 also commented, saying, “you’re so hot, brother,” keeping in line with their tradition of always commenting on his cosplays and heaping praise. But they’re not the only ones. Thousands of other copied and pasted their comment, too.

The post has been liked more than 30,000 times, retweeted 4,000 times, and pulled more than 600 comments in the thread.

The numbers are staggering, but it’s no surprise given how popular his cosplays are on social media. Fans can’t get enough of them, and it shows.