League cosplayer takes the throne as Blade Queen Lissandra

Published: 12/Dec/2020 6:46

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Blade Queen Lissandra League of Legends Cosplay
Gran Rojo Fotos / Riot Games

The Blade Queen Lissandra skin makes one of the fiercest League of Legends champions look even more imposing on the battlefield, and a cosplayer named Aoi Akari brought it to life. 

Lissandra, the Ice Witch is a popular choice among League of Legends players for a reason. She boasts the incredible power to combine ice and dark magic into something terrible – black ice.

She already looks intimidating by default, but the Blade Queen Lissandra skin makes her even scarier. Still, it hasn’t stopped League of Legends cosplayers from embracing their dark side and using their own magic to bring her to life in the real world.

Blade Queen Lissandra League of Legends Cosplay
Riot Games
Lissandra is one of the most terrifying League of Legends champions, even without her Blade Queen skin.

Aoi Akari is a popular cosplayer with all kinds of stunning outfits. She’s created and worn almost everything under the sun. In one of her latest cosplays, she decided to show Blade Queen Lissandra from League of Legends some love.

The cosplay is perfect from head to toe. If you look closely, the attention to detail in everything from the skin tone and nails to the armor plates and headpiece is ridiculously good. The crests, patterns, and gems really stand out and look like the real deal.

Even a brief glance on your feed is enough to spot the beautifully interwoven shades of green, purple, and brown. They all blend together in perfect harmony, and the awesome background effect makes it even better too.

Aoi Akari was kind enough to include pictures with different angles and perspectives too. This one is a little closer and provides a better look at the headpiece and shoulders, which is definitely the highlight of the piece.

But again, the attention to detail really shines through. Even the vicious snarl and lipstick tone are on point. Aoi Akari hasn’t missed a single thing, and her finesse is second to none.

The heart and soul of any cosplay piece is how authentic it looks. Aoi Akari hit the ball right out of the park with her Blade Queen Lissandra piece. It’s a work of art as far as craftsmanship goes.

However, she looks absolutely fantastic wearing it too. Her expressions and poses give off the right vibe. It really feels like Blade Queen Lissandra is staring into your soul. 

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood cosplayer goes viral as perfect Lust

Published: 11/Dec/2020 19:08

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Lust from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime next to cosplayer.
Bones / Instagram: @roga_na_noge

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

A Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood cosplayer went viral on Instagram after bringing homunculus Lust to life with an insanely accurate costume.

Originally debuting as a manga in 2001, Fullmetal Alchemist became a hit when it was adapted into an anime in 2003. However, the series’ remake, Brotherhood, later exploded into a worldwide phenomenon and is often considered a modern-day classic.

The story revolves around brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric, who both practice alchemy. Celebrating the show’s antagonist, a cosplayer transformed into Lust. The artist looks so much like her, it’s almost as if the homunculus has clawed her way out of the screen.

Screenshot of Lust from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime.
Bones / Netflix
The dark-haired villain is one of the most popular characters in the 2009 anime.

Fullmetal Alchemist cosplayer becomes real life Lust

Brotherhood centers around Edward Elric who desperately is trying to get his brother Alphonse’s body back. The sibling’s soul became bound to a piece of armor after the duo’s alchemy experiment went sideways.

Throughout the show, the two brothers face off against the homunculus, which includes Lust. Prolific cosplayer Angie ‘roga_na_noge‘ Strelnikova made waves on social media after sharing their mind blowing true-to-life take on the villain.

The talented artist posed in the character’s black leather dress, which has a slit on the right side. Angie faithfully re-created Lust’s long claws, which grow out of her fingers in the anime.

The cosplayer’s incredible take on the anime villain is full of details, such as the Ouroboros crest that sits above her chest. They also nailed the homunculus’ face, accurately mirroring her long wavy black hair and striking mauve colored eyes.

Despite airing over a decade ago, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is often ranked as the top anime of all time in terms of popularity. Over 10 years later, fans can’t get enough of its incredibly dark story and epic action sequences.

Those interested in watching the series are in luck, as the remake is available in its entirety on Netflix right now. You can also catch it on Crunchyroll and Funimation as well.