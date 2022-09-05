Overwatch 2 player channels their inner berserker for Junker Queen cosplay

Cosplayer Roguelin recently brought another popular video game character to life in stunning detail – Overwatch 2’s Junker Queen.

Overwatch players previously knew the Junker Queen only as an image splayed across posters in the original game’s Junkertown map.

To the delight of many, Blizzard added the character as a playable hero in the upcoming sequel. Users have already become pretty familiar with the new Tank’s playstyle, too, thanks to a couple of Overwatch 2 betas.

Given her awesome design and the sequel’s imminent release, it should come as no surprise that the Queen of Junkertown is proving quite popular with the cosplay community.

This Junker Queen cosplay wows Overwatch fans

Cosplayer and artist Roguelin recently shared a photo of their incredible Queen of Junkertown costume, which comes complete with an oversized axe.

A before and after photo shows the cosplayer designed the axe themselves. The detail on it and the outfit is nothing short of astounding.

Thus far, Overwatch faithful seem wildly impressed, too. Content Creator Fareeha applauded Roguelin on a job “well done” in a reply to the original Twitter post. Similarly, cosplayer Quinn called the effort “incredible.”

Roguelin’s Junker Queen cosplay is also making the rounds on Reddit, thanks to a post from MVestiige. Redditors are especially giving kudos to the hair and axe.

In addition, Reddit user _mach pointed out the nice touch of an omnic hand holding up the Junker Queen’s belt.

Junker Queen will officially make her Overwatch debut when Overwatch 2 launches in a few short weeks. Blizzard plans on releasing the sequel as a free-to-play title for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on October 4.