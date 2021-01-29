Logo
Cosplay

Halo Reach cosplayer amazes fans with “mind-boggling” Spartan armor

Published: 29/Jan/2021 20:29

by Michael Gwilliam
Red Spartan Halo reach cosplay with armor
YouTube/Random Ranger Cosplay

Share

Halo reach

A Halo Reach cosplayer is making waves online for his incredibly-realistic version of Spartan armor, fooling fans into thinking it’s a screenshot from the game.

Cosplayer ‘Random Ranger’ has crafted some of the best Halo-themed cosplays out there with the game’s iconic Spartan suits. But what makes his feel so dynamic is how they seem “lived in” with battle damage, chips and markings; they come across as being battle-tested.

In a post on Reddit, the cosplayer uploaded an image of himself dressed in Spartan armor in front of a background taken from the game. Needless to say, fans absolutely ate it up, and some couldn’t believe it was real.

“I still think it’s possible that I’ve been looking at an in-game render for the past minute,” one Redditor remarked.

My Halo Reach Cosplay [self] from cosplay

“I’m still convinced that this is a screenshot from the game haha. Amazing work!” a fan replied, while another simply stated, “This is mind-boggling.”

Those are only a couple of the many messages truly believing the cosplay was taken from the game, and it’s easy to see why. The weapon, armor, helmet – the whole shebang is all on point.

When asked how long it took to build, Random Ranger replied that it took him over 1,000 hours. That said, he did note it was his “first true attempt at making a costume.”

Over on YouTube, the cosplayer delved into how he was able to do it in a video series.

“I just want to share what I now know in an open and easy to consume format. So, I’m making cosplay tutorials on how I make my armor and props,” he explained. “I’m hoping this will translate into you guys being able to build something just as cool, because there’s nothing special about me making that armor.”

Hopefully, as he continues to upload videos, more people can follow along and craft their own Spartan armor. Who knows – maybe by the time it’s all done, folks will be able to go to conventions again and have even more reason to show off their hard work.

For fans of Halo, this could be your best go-to if you’re looking to represent the franchise.

Entertainment

Twitch streamer trolls chat with her ‘accidental’ Blue Clues cosplay

Published: 29/Jan/2021 15:49

by David Purcell
Twitch Blues Clues cosplay
AyyTrae / Blues Clues

Share

Twitch

Twitch’s Just Chatting section is packed full of entertaining moments each day, and a streamer’s Blues Clues cosplay has blown up – for a few reasons. 

As regular Twitch scrollers will know, Just Chatting is a section of the website that’s very varied. Some people record themselves walking around stores, getting out and about, while others just flick the camera on and go live at home.

The beauty of it is that smaller streamers can quite easily see their funniest sketches, or most memorable, be clipped by fans and shared to audiences of thousands.

Well, that’s exactly what happened to AyyTrae, who has a fairly small channel of 60,000 followers.

Blues Clues
Blues Clues
Blues Clues was very popular with the younger audience, during the 90s and late 2000s.

Twitch streamer pulls off Blues Clues cosplay

The Los Angeles-based creator can often be seen playing RPG or co-op games, and enjoys sharing a big passion of hers – music. Though, none of that really caught the eye when she blew up on January 28.

She was giving off the impression that she picked a random outfit for her broadcast. When really, she was cosplaying Steve from Blues Clues, an animated series which ran between 1996 and 2006. As she didn’t announce it, the Twitch chat felt compelled to tell her who she looked like on this occasion.

Reading from the chat, AyyTrae said: “You are dressed like Steve from Blues Clues? I have no idea, zero clue, of who you’re talking about. But you know what I’m going to do, I love doing cosplays, so I’m going to take that and physically write it down.

“That way, I’m going to remember that. So, I’m going to look up that name after stream – Steve from Blues Clues – see if we can work something out.”

Promising to do a future cosplay on the character she’s already portraying was hilarious for those sending her messages.

Maybe, she’ll do it again in the future as well while streaming as this gimmick certainly paid off – with the clip doing north of 26,000 views online.