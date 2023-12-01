GamingAnime

10 best Gundam figures you don’t have to build

Gundam Action FigureBandai Namco

Pose for battle with our guide to the best Gundam action figures, from Robot Spirits exclusives to Metal Build favorites, no assembly needed.

For Gundam fans, meticulously snapping together model kits brings as much joy as displaying the finished product. But for collectors short on time, an array of Gundam action figures offer premium detailing and posing without the complex building.

These pre-assembled replicas from Bandai’s Robot Spirits and other lines capture legendary mobile suits with accuracy that rivals modeled kits. Just open the box and start suiting up for battle.

1. Aegis Gundam

TAMASHII NATIONS - Mobile Suit Gundam Seed - GAT-X303 Aegis Gundam ver. A.N.I.M.E., Bandai Spirits The Robot Spirits FigureAmazon

This iconic prototype suit from “Gundam SEED” transforms between mobile suit and armor modes, replicating the show with accessories like poseable hands and beam effects. It steals the scene with mechanical fluidity only matched by its combat prowess.

Buy at Amazon

2. Rising Freedom Gundam

TAMASHII NATIONS - Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom - Metal Robot Spirits - Rising Freedom GundamAmazon

With diecast metal parts and features like chest-mounted field generators, the Freedom Gundam gets a premium figure matching its elite status. Bold colors and embellishments propel this exclusive variant to new heights.

Buy at Amazon

3. Hy-Gogg

Tamashii Nations Robot Spirits Msm-03C Hy-Gogg Ver. A.N.I.M.E. "Mobile Suit Gundam: 0080 War in the Pocket" Action FigureAmazon

The Zeon aquatic suit comes armed to the teeth in this figure, from missile pods to propulsion feet. Enhance it further with snap-on decals to personalize your perfect submersible weapon.

Buy at Amazon

4. Burning Gundam

TAMASHII NATIONS - Mobile Fighter G Gundam - GF13-017NJII Burning Gundam (Meikyousisui), Bandai Spirits Gundam Universe Action Figure (Amazon Exclusive)Amazon

The God Gundam dazzles with exclusive Amazon gold armor and parts that shift it into awakened Hyper Mode. Collectors can re-experience one of “G Gundam’s” most pivotal scenes immortalized in a statue.

Buy at Amazon

5. RX-0 Unicorn Gundam

TAMASHII NATIONS - Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn - RX-0 Unicorn Gundam (Awakened), Bandai Spirits Gundam Universe Action FigureAmazon

Standing at 6 inches, this figure of the titular Unicorn suit brings dynamic sculpting and accessories like beam sabers. Iconic scenes from the narrative get an accessible action-figure adaptation.

Buy at Amazon

6. Astray Red Frame Kai

TAMASHII NATIONS Gundam Astray Redframe Kai (Alternative Strike Ver.) Alternative Strike, Bandai Tamashii Nations Metal BuildAmazon

A manga side story repaint of the fan-favorite Astray Gundam, updated backpacks and weapons expand the combat options. The striking black and red color scheme helps this variant stand apart.

Buy at Amazon

7. Gundam Deathscythe

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing - XXXG-01D Gundam Deathscythe - Bandai Gundam UniverseAmazon

With bat wings and sinister beam scythe, one of “Gundam Wing’s” most iconic suits joins the poseable 6-inch Gundam Universe line. It’s an uncompromising take on the grim reaper of the battlefield.

Buy at Amazon

8. Gundam Dynames Repair III

TAMASHII NATIONS Metal Build - Gundam Dynames Repair III [Mobile Suit Gundam 00], Bandai Spirits Metal Build FigureAmazon

This impressive Metal Build figure re-envisions Lockon Stratos’ sniper suit with new heavy weaponry and premium diecast detailing. The upgraded Dynames overwhelm enemies through range and raw firepower.

Buy at Amazon

9. Hi-v Gundam

Tamashii Nations Tamashi Nations - Mobile Suit Gundam Char's Counterattack: Beltorchika's Children - Hi-V Gundam, Bandai Spirits Metal BuildAmazon

As seen in the “Char’s Counterattack” novel, this sleek HI-V design gets the Metal Build treatment, with posable funnels and weaponry. Dynamic shelf presence matches the kinetic prose description.

Buy at Amazon

10. Gouf Custom

TAMASHII NATIONS Tamashi Nations - Mobile Suit Gundam The 08th MS Team - MS-07B-3 GOUF Custom Version A.N.I.M.E., Bandai Spirits Robot Spirits

The 08th MS Team beast returns with Norris Packard at the helm, sporting fierce weapons like shoulder Gatling guns fully deployed. This A.N.I.M.E. figure captures the Gouf Custom’s savage spirit.

Buy at Amazon

Whether you appreciate the next-level intricacy of Gundam models or want iconic suits instantaneously, Bandai’s figure offerings deliver. With winning designs and uncompromising quality, these dynamic Gundams form the vanguard of any exploit into mecha collecting.

