Twitch streamer trolls chat with her 'accidental' Blue Clues cosplay - Dexerto

Twitch’s Just Chatting section is packed full of entertaining moments each day, and a streamer’s Blues Clues cosplay has blown up – for a few reasons.

As regular Twitch scrollers will know, Just Chatting is a section of the website that’s very varied. Some people record themselves walking around stores, getting out and about, while others just flick the camera on and go live at home.

The beauty of it is that smaller streamers can quite easily see their funniest sketches, or most memorable, be clipped by fans and shared to audiences of thousands.

Well, that’s exactly what happened to AyyTrae, who has a fairly small channel of 60,000 followers.

Twitch streamer pulls off Blues Clues cosplay

The Los Angeles-based creator can often be seen playing RPG or co-op games, and enjoys sharing a big passion of hers – music. Though, none of that really caught the eye when she blew up on January 28.

She was giving off the impression that she picked a random outfit for her broadcast. When really, she was cosplaying Steve from Blues Clues, an animated series which ran between 1996 and 2006. As she didn’t announce it, the Twitch chat felt compelled to tell her who she looked like on this occasion.

Read More: Twitch streamer loses it after regaining Super Mario 64 world record

Reading from the chat, AyyTrae said: “You are dressed like Steve from Blues Clues? I have no idea, zero clue, of who you’re talking about. But you know what I’m going to do, I love doing cosplays, so I’m going to take that and physically write it down.

“That way, I’m going to remember that. So, I’m going to look up that name after stream – Steve from Blues Clues – see if we can work something out.”

Promising to do a future cosplay on the character she’s already portraying was hilarious for those sending her messages.

Maybe, she’ll do it again in the future as well while streaming as this gimmick certainly paid off – with the clip doing north of 26,000 views online.