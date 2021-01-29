Logo
Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer creates waves as Big 3’s Nejire Hado

Published: 29/Jan/2021 7:57

by Andrew Amos
Instagram: mangoecos / Bones

Share

My Hero Academia

Cosplayer ‘mangoecos’ has taken on My Hero Academia’s Nejire Hado in style, bringing the kind of energy a member of U.A.’s “Big 3” should have, and it’s making waves within the fandom.

To say My Hero Academia has been a cultural phenomenon at this point might be an understatement. The series has gone viral since its 2016 debut, hooking viewers around the world with its intriguing story into a special high school designed to turn students into superheroes.

One of those students is Nejire Hado. While not the prime focus of the series, she is one of the more inspirational students to look up to. After all, she’s part of the coveted “Big 3,” the group of U.A.’s most talented students.

Bones / Bandai Namco
My Hero Academia is a global hit, and is only becoming more of a cultural phenomenon.

She’s got the potential to become a Top Pro Hero, and she shows it off with her incredible wave manipulation skills. However, she’s more than just a powerful figure in the school ⁠— she’s down-to-earth and thoughtful, helping new students find their feet.

She might not be the most popular character to cosplay from the series, but that hasn’t stopped many like ‘mangoecos’ from trying. The American cosplayer has put her own spin on the eccentric hero, and fans are digging it.

The key to a great Nejiro cosplay is the wig, perfectly styled with the horns, and Mangoe has done that perfectly. She’s also managed to pull off her blue and white jumpsuit, and hasn’t forgot any of the trimmings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mangoe 🧿 (@mangoecos)

Nejire isn’t the only character from My Hero Academia Mangoe has cosplayed in the past. She’s also taken on Mt. Lady, and she doesn’t plan on stopping there.

After all, the anime fiend ⁠— who we’ve featured doing Shinobu from Demon Slayer ⁠— has a list “a mile long” to share with her fans in 2021, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store.

Cosplay

Demon Slayer cosplayer charms fans as devious Doma

Published: 28/Jan/2021 7:59

by Andrew Amos
Doma cosplay for Demon Slayer
VIZ Media / Instagram: andrew_s_cosplay

Share

Demon Slayer

Doma might be a manga-only character in Demon Slayer for now, but there’s plenty of anticipation about his arrival in the anime soon. In the hype, cosplayers have been flocking to take on the Twelve Kizuki member, and ‘andrew_s_cosplay’ has put on a show with it.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer anime. Doma has only been revealed in the manga at the time of publication.

If there were no villains to fight, Demon Slayer would be a pretty straight-forward anime affair. However, there’s plenty of action going on, thanks to the antics of the Twelve Kizuki.

Doma is one such member of the deadly group of demons. The Upper Rank Two within the Twelve Kizuki, he ranks as the third-highest within the corps’ mortal enemy. With that ranking comes some powers ⁠— and charm to win people over onto his side.

While he has a dedicated cult following within the anime, as the hype builds for Season 2, he’s also generating one outside too. Doma’s charming looks, and deceptively powerful abilities, make him one of the most feared antagonists in the series.

There’s a lot going on with his character ⁠— calm but mischievous on the outside, deadly on the inside ⁠— that’s particularly hard to get across in cosplay. It’s more than just a costume, but that’s exactly what ‘andrew_s_cosplay’ has put on with his Doma outfit.

“I really love this man, he is my favourite villain of [Demon Slayer],” the cosplayer said on Instagram.

You can see the love and attention that’s gone into the costume’s design too. From the golden fan ⁠— Doma’s hallmark weapon ⁠— to the perfectly manicured hair, and the crimson-red and black outfit, andrew_s has spared no detail.

He’s even got a splattering of ‘blood’ around his mouth, an indication of one of the many victims the twisted Twelve Kizuki member has devoured.

If there is a cosplay to get you in the mood to catch up on the manga, or just hang out for Demon Slayer Season 2, this is it. After all, everyone is going to be acquainted with Doma soon, and the action is only just really heating up.