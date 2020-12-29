 Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer scorches her enemies as Princess Azula - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer scorches her enemies as Princess Azula

Published: 29/Dec/2020 19:04

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Avatar: The Last Airbender villain Azula next to cosplayer.
Nickelodeon / Instagram: @ally_vyner_cosplay, @eclectic_cohesion

Share

Avatar: The Last Airbender

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer went viral on Instagram after transforming into the show’s fiery villain Princess Azula.

Despite releasing in 2005, The Last Airbender has continued to be one of the most influential animations of all time. In 2020, the Nickelodeon series had a major revival in popularity after Netflix added it to its service in April.

Celebrating the groundbreaking show, a talented cosplayer shared her mind-blowing transformation into antagonist Princess Azula. The artist’s stunning true-to-life take on the character will have Avatar fans feeling the heat.

Screenshot of Avatar: The Last Airbender villain Azula burning volleyball net in Season 3.
Nickelodeon / Netflix
The Fire Nation royalty is one of the most popular characters in the 2005 animation.

Avatar cosplayer brings Azula to life

First introduced at the end of Season 1, Princess Azula quickly becomes one of the show’s most formidable characters. Despite her wicked personality, fans can’t get enough of the Fire Nation royalty’s savage attitude and incredible firebending power.

Cosplayer Ally Vyner made waves on Instagram when she brought the beloved villain to life with her insanely accurate costume. Photographer ‘eclectic_cohesion’ captured the artist recreating Azula’s firebending stance from Avatar’s series finale.

The prop maker showed off the incredibly detailed outfit while perfectly mirroring the villain’s fighting pose taken from her Agni Kai against Zuko. Not only does Ally look like the popular antagonist, she manages to mimic her movements, truly bringing her to life.

In another shot posted to social media, the cosplayer depicted a scene from the series when the princess shoots lighting from her fingers. Ally absolutely nailed Azula’s Fire Nation royal attire, which includes black and gold trimmed armor that sits over her red outfit underneath.

The Last Airbender celebrated its 15th anniversary this year and to celebrate, Nickelodeon re-released the entire series in HD. The show, however, found renewed mainstream success back in April after Netflix added seasons 1-3 to its platform.

Those in love with the franchise are in luck as the streaming service also has its sequel, The Legend of Korra, available right now. The spinoff story follows the next Avatar and takes place 100 years after Aang’s story.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer goes viral with incredible Judy transformation TikTok

Published: 29/Dec/2020 16:55

by Daniel Megarry
Cyberpunk 2077 Judy Alvarez Tiktok
CD Projekt RED / TikTok: @molzenna

Share

A talented Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer has gone viral with a TikTok that sees her make an impressive transformation into Judy Alvarez.

After almost a decade of waiting, CD Projekt Red’s highly-anticipated open-world game is finally out. It’s had a mixed response from players, with many left frustrated over bugs and glitches that have plagued the game since launch.

Despite these issues, the game’s detailed and colorful cast of NPCs has won over a legion of fans, and more than a few of them have seized the opportunity to recreate their favorite characters in real life with some impressive cosplay outfits.

Cyberpunk 2077 Judy Alvarez
CD Projekt RED
Judy Alvarez has become a fan-favorite character in Cyberpunk 2077

The latest comes from cosplayer Molzenna, who recreated the popular ‘transformation’ trend from TikTok while dressed as Moxes member Judy Alvarez. It’s gone viral on the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, with over 30,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

The clip starts with Molzenna wearing pajamas, but after throwing a sneaker into the air and catching it with her foot, she becomes fan-favorite Cyberpunk 2077 character Judy, complete with dip-dyed hair and black leather overalls.

I really like how this Judy cosplay transformation turned out, so I thought this subreddit might enjoy it too >////< Sorry if that’s too much for you guys haha from cyberpunkgame

 

The comments section is full of people praising her transformation, requesting to see more Cyberpunk 2077 cosplays, and even asking where she got her shoes (they’re Rick Owens Geobaskets, apparently).

“Holy smokes this is amazing,” wrote one Reddit user, while another praised: “You look perfect, this is fantastic. Strong work.”

Molzenna also shared images from a photoshoot that she did while dressed as Judy on Instagram, showing off the hard work that went into the Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay.

Many people highlighted the quality of the tattoos featured in the cosplay, pointing out how similar they are to the character’s appearance in the game. Molzenna explained how she managed to achieve the look with temporary tattoos.

“The tattoos were redrawn from scratch based on game screenshots, sized accordingly, and then printed on a special water paper, which allows to decal the print on human skin,” she explained. “They are not crazy long-lasting though, but enough for cosplay.”

It’s not just cosplaying that Cyberpunk 2077 has inspired – one imaginative player recreated the game as a PS1 release, complete with hilarious glitches and a distorted version of Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand.