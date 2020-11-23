 Demon Slayer cosplayer melts hearts as Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Demon Slayer cosplayer melts hearts as Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji

Published: 23/Nov/2020 21:15

by Brent Koepp
demon slayer love pillar cosplay
Ufotable / Instagram: @kizilgunmelodi, @toyfromearth

Share

Demon Slayer

A Demon Slayer cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on Mitsuri Kanroji. The artist’s stunning transformation into the Love Pillar will leave fans of the hit anime in awe.

Demon Slayer’s debut in 2019 was explosive as the series has quickly become a worldwide phenomena. The anime is so popular that its first theatrical film Mugen Train is on track to becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time in Japan.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the beloved story by bringing popular character Mitsuri Kanroji to life. The artist’s insanely accurate portrayal of the fierce heroine made waves on Instagram due to how much she looks like the fierce warrior.

Crunchyroll / Ufotable
Mitsuri Kanroji is one of the popular characters of the hit 2019 anime.

Demon Slayer cosplayer’s real life Love Pillar

While the dark anime largely centers on the Kamado siblings, the last half of Season 1 heavily focuses on the fierce warriors of the Demon Slayer corps. These strong swordsman are called Pillars, and they are able to control their breath and unleash incredible powers against their foes.

Cosplayer Melodi Kızılgün went viral after bringing the Love Pillar Mitsuri to life with a jaw-dropping costume. The artist accurately depicted the character’s black and white Demon Slayer corps uniform, while faithfully mirroring her striking pink and green braided hair.

Photographer ‘toyfromearth’ captured Melodi posing with the heroine’s iconic katana, which has a blue hilt and pink hearts underneath the fabric. Recreating a scene from the show, she readies to slay demons with an incredibly detailed prop of Kanroji’s deadly weapon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Melodi Kızılgün (@kizilgunmelodi)

Despite only being uploaded on November 22, the social media post already collected over 8.8k likes at the time of writing. Her gorgeous portrayal of the heroine made massive waves in just under 24 hours.

Demon Slayer originally made its debut in 2016 as a manga written by renowned Japanese writer Koyoharu Gotog. However, it exploded in popularity after studio Ufotable released its anime adaptation.

While there is currently no update on the show’s return, the movie Mugen Train is out now. The feature length picture bridges the gap between Season 1 and 2.

Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer looks truly villainous as fierce Himiko Toga

Published: 23/Nov/2020 17:52

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer layvendercos next to Toga from My Hero Academia
Instagram: layvendercos / Bones

Share

Himiko Toga My Hero Academia

A skilled Instagram cosplayer has recreated one of My Hero Academia’s primary antagonists, Himiko Toga, in extraordinary detail, bringing her villain attire to life with their amazing look.

The anime My Hero Academia was released in 2016, and has since then scooped up an enormous fan base of people who adore the show’s perfect blend of action and interesting characters.

Each character has a super power called a ‘Quirk,’ and this ability  is unique to each person, and offers them a range of boosts and characteristics that help show off their individuality.

That goes for both protagonists and antagonists, and one of the primary villains, Himiko Toga, has ended up becoming somewhat of a fan-favorite for her sadistic personality with its own unique charms.

Himiko Toga from My Hero Academia
Bones Animation
Himiko Toga is a dangerous villain in My Hero Academia, despite her innocent look.

When in her usual form, Toga sports a baggy school uniform look, which many cosplayers have done an extraordinary job of recreating. But the character’s villain uniform can be harder to pull off and maintain Toga’s confidence, with clunky machinery fixed around her neck.

But cosplayer layvendercos has done a fantastic job of donning the iconic Toga look, and certainly looks as though they could play the role in a live-action version of the show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Layne (@layvendercos)

Reminiscent of Toga’s school attire, this cosplayer wears knee length marl gray socks with some brown leather brogues, their legs dangling from their seat in one image as part of the character’s persona.

This is paired with a black skirt, and Toga’s token cream-colored jumper, which looks oversized as part of the original look, giving a slightly cute appearance.

However, this cute school look is directly contrasted with Toga’s villain attire. Thick canisters are hung from their neck, along with the classic black smile mask. Fastened to their legs and waist are green knife boxes, with one knife clasped firmly in their hand.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Layne (@layvendercos)

Their blonde hair is styled to match Toga’s voluminous space buns, with chunky bangs falling either side of their face to frame it, and perfectly bringing the look together.

Layvendercos certainly did an incredible job as Himiko Toga, and will have their followers excited to see what may but up next for the cosplayer.