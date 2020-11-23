Demon Slayer cosplayer melts hearts as Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji - Dexerto

A Demon Slayer cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on Mitsuri Kanroji. The artist’s stunning transformation into the Love Pillar will leave fans of the hit anime in awe.

Demon Slayer’s debut in 2019 was explosive as the series has quickly become a worldwide phenomena. The anime is so popular that its first theatrical film Mugen Train is on track to becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time in Japan.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the beloved story by bringing popular character Mitsuri Kanroji to life. The artist’s insanely accurate portrayal of the fierce heroine made waves on Instagram due to how much she looks like the fierce warrior.

Demon Slayer cosplayer’s real life Love Pillar

While the dark anime largely centers on the Kamado siblings, the last half of Season 1 heavily focuses on the fierce warriors of the Demon Slayer corps. These strong swordsman are called Pillars, and they are able to control their breath and unleash incredible powers against their foes.

Cosplayer Melodi Kızılgün went viral after bringing the Love Pillar Mitsuri to life with a jaw-dropping costume. The artist accurately depicted the character’s black and white Demon Slayer corps uniform, while faithfully mirroring her striking pink and green braided hair.

Photographer ‘toyfromearth’ captured Melodi posing with the heroine’s iconic katana, which has a blue hilt and pink hearts underneath the fabric. Recreating a scene from the show, she readies to slay demons with an incredibly detailed prop of Kanroji’s deadly weapon.

Despite only being uploaded on November 22, the social media post already collected over 8.8k likes at the time of writing. Her gorgeous portrayal of the heroine made massive waves in just under 24 hours.

Demon Slayer originally made its debut in 2016 as a manga written by renowned Japanese writer Koyoharu Gotog. However, it exploded in popularity after studio Ufotable released its anime adaptation.

While there is currently no update on the show’s return, the movie Mugen Train is out now. The feature length picture bridges the gap between Season 1 and 2.