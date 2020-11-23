 Darling in the Franxx cosplayer schools Klaxosaurs as adorable Zero Two - Dexerto
Darling in the Franxx cosplayer schools Klaxosaurs as adorable Zero Two

Published: 23/Nov/2020 0:55

by Brent Koepp
CloverWorks / Instagram: @alexy_sky_

Darling in the Franxx

A Darling in the Franxx cosplayer brought the anime’s lead heroine Zero Two to life with an epic cosplay. The artist adorably re-imagined the protagonist with a school uniform look.

Darling in the Franxx was the breakout anime of 2018 as viewers fell in love with the romance mecha’s dark story and vibrant characters. The animated series was a joint project between CloverWorks and Kill la Kill’s Studio Trigger.

A talented cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on the show’s enigmatic character Zero Two. The artist’s school uniform version of the heroine will be sure to warm fans’ hearts.

Screenshot of Zero Two from anime Darling in the Franxx.
CloverWorks / Trigger
Zero Two is one of the lead characters in the popular 2018 anime.

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer becomes real life Zero Two

The anime takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where adults and children live in separate in colonies. Teenagers like Zero Two pilot mechs called Franxx. These giant robot like fighting machines are used to protect humanity from the alien threat called Klaxosaurs.

Cosplayer ‘alexy_sky_’ brought lead character to life with an incredible costume which she posted on Instagram on November 1. The artist re-created the character wearing a traditional school uniform that is different than her usual red academy outfit.

Alexy nailed the character’s signature look, faithfully mirroring her flowing pink hair, and striking turquoise eyes. She also depicted the character’s red horns which stick out from her white headband. In the story, it’s revealed that the heroine is half-human with Klaxosaur blood.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sky 🍒 (@alexy_sky_)

The cosplayer posted another shot to social media, this time posing with the anime heroine’s iconic lollipop. The artist’s school costume of Zero Two consists of a giant red scarf, gray blazer jacket, and plaid skirt. The two posts went viral with over 15.6k likes combined at the time of writing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sky 🍒 (@alexy_sky_)

Darling in the Franxx was immediately a hit with viewers, and even got a companion manga adaptation led by renowned Japanese artist Kentaro Yabuki.

Those wanting to catch all episodes of the series can do so now, as the popular show is currently on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Danganronpa cosplayer is the Ultimate Nurse as stunning Mikan Tsumiki

Published: 22/Nov/2020 17:59

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer trickster.stuck next to Mikan from Danganronpa
Instagram: trickster.stuck / Spike Chunsoft

A Danganronpa cosplayer on Instagram has recreated ‘Ultimate Nurse’ Mikan Tsumiki from the visual novel franchise in the best way possible, looking every bit the part in a vibrant purple explosion.

Danganronpa is a series of visual novel games that was first brought to the world in 2010, and has since had several further instalments released on top of the original Trigger Happy Havoc.

The story follows the lives of an array of students at a rather unusual high school, where the only way to graduate and escape the bizarre occurrences within the institution, is to kill a fellow classmate and get away with it.

The game’s cast of vibrant characters is more than enough fuel for a booming cosplay scene, and we’ve seen some fantastic takes on characters such as Ibuki Mioda and Junko Enoshima.

Mikan from Danganronpa looks to her right
Spike Chunsoft
Mikan is one of the many amazing characters from the series.

Each character has their own title, and Mikan Tsumiki is known as the ‘Ultimate Nurse,’ which cosplayer trickster.stuck and photographer senkophotography have brought to life in a series of stunning images.

The collared nurse’s dress mimics Mikan’s original pinafore, paired with a black belt around the waist. On one hand they wear a white silk glove, and on the other a bandage is wrapped around their forearm, in keeping with the classic nurse’s aesthetic.

Their hair is long and tinged purple, and is so detailed that it even has been chopped into the crooked style that Mikan sports in the visual novel.

But the thing that really makes this cosplay pop, is the bright purple smoke that flows to the background. Photographer senkophotography appears to use smoke grenades regularly in their work, and it’s safe to say that it looks brilliant here.

Plumes of purple smoke billow around trickster.stuck, tying in with the pink and purple stains littered across the nurse’s uniform. This is along with their purple tinged eyebrows, lips, and face paint that drips down from the eyes, making for an incredible image.

This cosplay turned out brilliantly as a result of both the costumer and the photographer, and perfectly ties in with the Danganronpa universe.