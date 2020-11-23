Darling in the Franxx cosplayer schools Klaxosaurs as adorable Zero Two - Dexerto

A Darling in the Franxx cosplayer brought the anime’s lead heroine Zero Two to life with an epic cosplay. The artist adorably re-imagined the protagonist with a school uniform look.

Darling in the Franxx was the breakout anime of 2018 as viewers fell in love with the romance mecha’s dark story and vibrant characters. The animated series was a joint project between CloverWorks and Kill la Kill’s Studio Trigger.

A talented cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on the show’s enigmatic character Zero Two. The artist’s school uniform version of the heroine will be sure to warm fans’ hearts.

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer becomes real life Zero Two

The anime takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where adults and children live in separate in colonies. Teenagers like Zero Two pilot mechs called Franxx. These giant robot like fighting machines are used to protect humanity from the alien threat called Klaxosaurs.

Cosplayer ‘alexy_sky_’ brought lead character to life with an incredible costume which she posted on Instagram on November 1. The artist re-created the character wearing a traditional school uniform that is different than her usual red academy outfit.

Alexy nailed the character’s signature look, faithfully mirroring her flowing pink hair, and striking turquoise eyes. She also depicted the character’s red horns which stick out from her white headband. In the story, it’s revealed that the heroine is half-human with Klaxosaur blood.

The cosplayer posted another shot to social media, this time posing with the anime heroine’s iconic lollipop. The artist’s school costume of Zero Two consists of a giant red scarf, gray blazer jacket, and plaid skirt. The two posts went viral with over 15.6k likes combined at the time of writing.

Darling in the Franxx was immediately a hit with viewers, and even got a companion manga adaptation led by renowned Japanese artist Kentaro Yabuki.

Those wanting to catch all episodes of the series can do so now, as the popular show is currently on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.