Demon Slayer cosplayer flutters into the spotlight as beautiful Shinobu Kocho

A talented cosplayer and makeup artist named Sky brought her skills together to complete a stunning transformation into Shinobu Kochu, the Insect Pillar from Demon Slayer.

Shinobu Kocho is, without a doubt, one of the most beloved characters in Demon Slayer. Fans simply can’t get enough of her, whether it’s because of her unique butterfly-themed aesthetic or the fact she tears it up in battle.

We’ve seen her pop up in the cosplay scene time and time again. It seems like people can’t contain their affection towards the soft-spoken heroine. But while they’re all fantastic in their own way, this one is extraordinary.

Sky, also known as alexy_sky_ on Instagram, was the mastermind behind the transformation. “Finally, a character who is my height!” she wrote, referring to the fact that Shinobu is very short — just 4 feet 11 inches tall.

Her cosplay included everything from the hairclip nestled atop a black and purple wig to the butterfly-patterned robe, Demon Slayer Corps uniform, purple sandals, and more. The make-up was on point, too.

Sky’s take on Shinobu Kocho is one for the ages. However, it’s not the first time she has impressed us.

In November 2020, she nailed her take on Zero Two, the lead heroine from Darling in the Franxx. She did it again in April 2021 by leaving League of Legends fans speechless with her epic transformation into K/DA Ahri.

This time, though, she decided to give Demon Slayer fans some love, and she hit the ball right out of the park.