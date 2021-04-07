League of Legends cosplayer steals the show as glamorous K/DA Ahri - Dexerto

Ahri likes to have the spotlight in the mid-lane and on-stage, but a brilliant League of Legends cosplayer has stolen the show with an epic transformation into ‘The Baddest’ K/DA Ahri.

Ahri is, by far, one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. Fans can’t get enough of the devilishly charming mage-assassin, and that’s probably the reason why she was chosen to be the leader, founder and main vocalist in K/DA.

But while she has many different styles and looks, the outfit she wore in the music video of K/DA’s hit single, ‘The Baddest,’ will forever be a fan favorite.

Like the other members, she’s dressed in all-black with knee-high boots, a skirt, and a top. However, she still stands out with her pink and blonde hair, fox ears, and diamond-like tail.

A talented cosplayer and make-up artist named alexy_sky_ is already hugely successful on Instagram. But for her latest piece, she decided to transform herself into “The Baddest” K/DA Ahri, and it’s fair to say that she stole the show.

The costume, which she purchased from rolecosplaycostume, along with the wig from kasouwigs, looks stunning from top to bottom. However, she deserves some credit, too. Not everyone can pull it off as well as she did.

Alexy_sky’s fans couldn’t believe their eyes. They went absolutely nuts over it and heaped praise on her in the comments. It’s been liked more than 8,000 times already, which is insane.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a League of Legends player, a K/DA fan, or a combination of the two. This is one of the most remarkable Ahri cosplays you’ll ever see, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.