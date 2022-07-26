Bella Poarch reveals her evil side on TikTok with ‘Raven’ Teen Titans cosplay

David Purcell . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Bella Poarch turned her TikTok dark for a day by revealing her take on Raven from DC Comics’ popular animated superhero television series, Teen Titans.

Teen Titans lasted five seasons, starting in 2003 and closing in January 2006, when it was eventually canceled.

It has a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and many of its hardcore fans have been begging for the showrunners to come back with a Season 6. So far, though, that has yet to materialize.

However, that hasn’t stopped passionate fans around the world – like Bella Poarch – from celebrating the series in other ways, such as cosplay.

Bella Poarch reveals epic Raven cosplay on TikTok

The music star and content creator revealed the cosplay on July 25, saying: “Azarath Metrion Zinthos” – a phrase used by Raven when she summons her powers.

In the caption, she wrote: “My friends: Dress casual, it’s just dinner.”

An elevator door swings open to reveal her glamorous recreation of Raven, featuring light pink tights, a signature hooded cape, and other features you would expect to see from the character.

Bella has even put a question to her fans with this TikTok upload, asking them which cosplay they would like to see her do next.

Many, though, were too busy celebrating her new song (heard in the background), or just delighted to see this outfit. Some actually couldn’t recognize her at first.

One said: “NEW SONG LETS FREAKIN GOOOOOO!!!”

Another replied: “I didn’t even recognize you at first!”

“I didn’t know it was you until I saw the username,” a third user said, followed by: “Best Raven cosplay yet.”

Who she will decide to cosplay next remains to be seen, but with over 180,000 likes and 1.8 million views, these are becoming some of her most popular posts. In the past, she’s also cosplayed Pikachu and Valorant’s Viper.