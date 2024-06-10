The Boys fans leak mysterious new supe in Season 4

With The Boys Season 4 just around the corner, a new leak has teased a mysterious new supe who causes a whole lot of drama for two of the lead characters.

The most brutal superhero series is nearly ready for its return, and things are about to get even messier.

Politics are set to play a bigger role in The Boys Season 4, as Butcher and the gang try to stop Victoria Neuman and Homelander from getting even more power.

While there are plenty of new supes joining the ranks, one that hasn’t been confirmed has been shared by VoughtHQ, a known The Boys spoiler account. Warning, this is your last chance to stop reading.

Taking to X/Twitter, the account shared “the fiancé spoilers,” with a series of details about a character named “Shifter Annie” and a faded image of Starlight.

The spoiler breakdown claims that the new character appears in the final episodes of The Boys Season 4, and that she has shape-shifting powers.

“The character shifts into three different people, two before Annie,” it states, adding that while her name is “Shifter Annie,” she’s credited as “Karen.”

According to the leaker, poor Hughie ends up sleeping with and proposing to the shifter supe, thinking she’s the real Annie.

But what’s even more interesting is that apparently the Shifter wants to take over Annie’s life.

“She can’t remember who she is because she has the memories of everyone she has shifted into,” added Vought HQ.

“She wants to have her own story and can’t remember her own life. She admires Annie’s and seems to want that life.”

Apparently, the Shifter keeps Annie locked away for 10 days, but she’s eventually able to break free and defeat the new supe.

This would fit into the theory that Starlight will finally get a win in The Boys Season 4, having had a run of bad luck so far.

After the leak was shared on Reddit, one fan wrote, “Annie getting to fight and kill somebody, let’s all f**king cheer.”

“No wonder Erin Moriarty said this is her favorite season,” said another, while a third added, “She also gets to act as a second character acting like her primary character so that’s fun for any actor.”

Another pointed out, “No wonder she says Hughie has an awful time this season. Loses his dad. Assaulted by Tek Knight and Ashley. Tricked to have sex with and propose to a stranger.”

Prime Video Hughie and Annie face quite the battle ahead of them

Others are just relieved that Hughie doesn’t straight-up propose to an entirely new character, as had previously been suggested in a VoughtHQ leak.

The spoiler stated that Hughie messes up his relationship and “gets engaged to a superhero” who isn’t Annie.

In light of the new leak, one Redditor wrote, “Well that explains a lot. I was thinking Hughie was just gonna randomly fall in love with a new woman out of nowhere.”

“I was super turned off at the idea of Hughie and Annie breaking up and Hughie getting engaged to someone else this season,” said another. “That felt like a level of forced drama reserved for significantly lower quality shows. This is better.”

The Boys Season 4 premieres on June 13, 2024. Until then, check out the how the Gen V timeline ties in and all The Boys seasons ranked. You can also take a look at the new TV shows headed to streaming this month.