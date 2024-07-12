A TikToker’s family dressed as her favorite obsessions over the years and their look was so good, it even got her former celebrity crush to respond.

TikToker Zoe Groff entered into her 30’s in style with some help from her family. She asked her loved ones to dress up as her favorite things throughout the years to help celebrate her July 10 birthday – and her family completely slayed their looks.

During the video, those closest to her walked out of their house one by one, revealing Zoe’s greatest loves over the years.

First up was her dad who dressed as the musical, “The Phantom of the Opera.” His costume was of Erik, the Phantom who wears a mask to hide his facial deformities.

As she and her dad laughed at his outfit, the next family member walked out in a cheerleader uniform and performed a routine, jokingly mocking Zoe for her past athletics.

They were followed by a loved one in a pink acrylic nail outfit. But then came the show-stealer.

After the acrylic nail reveal, Zoe’s mom walked out dressed as her former crush and professional skateboarder, Ryan Sheckler. As she walked out to reveal her outfit, she handed Zoe a fake autograph of a shirtless Ryan Sheckler that read, “Xoxo babe.”

Viewers of Zoe’s viral TikTok thought the entire costume contest was hilarious and particularly liked the Ryan Sheckler nod.

But, in perhaps the final, unexpected birthday surprise, the skateboarder even commented on her post, “Pretty good.”

Zoe was, unsurprisingly, thrilled to get her celebrity crush’s attention, saying “I’m DEADDDDDDD showing this to my mom right now.”