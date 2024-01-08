How tall is Kingpin? Daredevil villain’s height in MCU and Marvel Comics explained

It’s obvious that Marvel’s Kingpin is a giant among men, but his official height also makes him pretty tall among Marvel gods and monsters.

Echo is kicking off the next wave of MCU street-level stories, bringing Daredevil and The Kingpin back into the fold. Things aren’t looking good for Kingpin in particular, who was last seen being shot by Echo in the Hawkeye finale.

Actor Vincent D’Onofrio returns to the role of Kingpin, standing out among the crowd (literally) thanks to his naturally tall frame. That intimidating physical presence has made the MCU’s Kingpin so memorable for fans.

D’Onofrio has a history of playing larger-than-life characters, but for the MCU, he goes above and beyond by bringing the massive Kingpin to life. So, how tall is he meant to be, anyway?

How tall is Kingpin in Marvel Comics

In Marvel Comics, the Kingpin stands a terrifying 6’ 7”. This is confirmed in The Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe #7, originally published in 1985.

Marvel Comics No matter where he is, Kingpin is usually the biggest person in the room.

At this height, Kingpin is literally towering over most of his opponents. Heroes like Spider-Man and Daredevil are nearly a whole foot shorter. Even the 6’ 2” Captain America and the 6’ 6” Thor can’t match up.

To find a character taller than Fisk, you usually have to look towards mutants and mutates. Even then, massive characters like Abomination, Apocalypse, and even the Hulk are only a few inches taller.

How tall is Kingpin in the MCU

Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio stands 6’ 4”. While he doesn’t match the imposing height of the comic Fisk, he still stands tall over co-star Charlie Cox, who is 5’ 10”.

Marvel Studios, The Walt Disney Company Vincent D’Onofrio is a towering presence, but he’s not the tallest Kingpin on film.

D’Onofrio isn’t the tallest actor to play Fisk, though. That honor goes to the late, great Michael Clarke Duncan of 2003’s Daredevil film, who stood 6’ 5”.

The shortest actor to play Kingpin would have been from Trial of the Incredible Hulk, a failed backdoor pilot for a Daredevil TV series. It starred Lord of the Rings’ John Rhys-Davies as Fisk, who stood a respectable 6’ 1”, only an inch taller than that film’s Daredevil.

For more Daredevil and Marvel Comics news, be sure to stay with Dexerto.