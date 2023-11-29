Marvel Funko Pops get festive for the holidays: Where to buy & prices

Funko decks out Marvel heroes Spider-Man, Hulk, and Loki in ugly Christmas sweaters and Santa suits with new holiday-themed Pop! exclusives.

Funko is decking out some iconic Marvel superheroes in holiday garb with their latest Pop! vinyl bobblehead exclusives. Featuring winter looks for Spider-Man, Hulk, and Loki, these jolly renditions will get collectors in the spirit.

Miles Morales bundles up in a cozy winter suit in Funko variant

The first holiday-themed Marvel Funko is Miles Morales as Spider-Man dressed for colder weather. His winter suit Pop! shows the web-slinger looking ready to take on NYC streets in December.

Article continues after ad

With a scarf wrapped around his masked head and a bomber hat atop, Miles proves heroes can stay stylish in any season.

Article continues after ad

Funko Pop Hulk smashes the holidays in Santa gear

No one smashes Christmas like Hulk! This exclusive Pop! features him fully embracing the holidays down to the fine details like his Santa sack.

One hand holds his present while the other sports a cheerful red mitten. Of course, no Santa is complete without the hat and Hulk looks twice his size atop his head.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The God of Mischief, Loki, rocks a festive fun sweater

Loki gets into some holiday hijinx by breaking out an ostentatiously ugly Christmas sweater in his new winter-themed design.

Even supervillains deserve some festive fun, and the metallic sheen makes the gold, red, and green knitted motif really shine. One can only imagine what sort of tricks he has planned for the holidays

Article continues after ad

These winter-themed Marvel Funko Pops combine superhero powers with seasonal magic. They make for fun additions to any Funko or holiday decor collection just in time for this festive season.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.