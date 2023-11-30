Pre-order the incredible Berserk protagonist statue for the March release

Collectors of anime and manga merchandise shouldn’t overlook this chance to pre-order a meticulously sculpted 1/12 scale figure of Guts in Berserker Armor from the dark fantasy series Berserk for $130.

Slated to ship March 2024 from Tamashii Nations, this S.H.Figuarts rendition of the vengeance-fueled warrior allows fans to appreciate Kentaro Miura’s iconic anti-hero in three dimensions.

Cast in durable ABS and PVC plastic, the statue’s modeling precisely replicates Guts’ imposing frame down to the intricate plates reinforcing his prosthetic left arm.

Attention to detail continues through the armor with individual rivets visible on the chest piece and intricate trim adorning the fearsome death mask helmet. Collectors also have the choice to display Guts with his installment-crushing Dragonslayer sword or long-range cannon arm attachment.

Pre-order before the stock runs out

No matter the equipment choice, five optional facial expressions including stoic, shouting, and bestial. These allow collectors full control over displaying their raging Black Swordsman.

Those wanting to recreate Berserk’s most intense fight scenes will appreciate additional poseable hands designed for grasping weapons in vicious martial styles. Standing at nearly 7 inches with expert polychrome painting that amplifies muscular detail, this Museum Masterline series entry makes an imposing centerpiece.

Lovers of the legendary dark fantasy manga, don’t miss the chance to add Guts with meticulously sculpted Berserker Armor to your shelves months before March’s official release.

