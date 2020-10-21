 Adam Fitch: LoL, Call of Duty are rightfully the most marketable esports properties - Dexerto
Logo
Columns

Adam Fitch: LoL, Call of Duty are rightfully the most marketable esports properties

Published: 21/Oct/2020 19:30 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 16:30

by Adam Fitch
A column by Adam Fitch

Share

Last week, sports industry media company SportsPro released their list of the “World’s 50 Most Marketable Properties” in sports and, perhaps surprisingly, both League of Legends and Call of Duty made the cut — coming in at 12th and 41st, respectively.

This may sound extreme to some, with just football housing numerous world-renowned properties; from the Premier League, to the UEFA Champions League, to the FIFA World Cup itself. Add in that teams themselves are very much properties in their own rights and the listing of both League of Legends & Call of Duty may be pungent sources of contention for some.

The first thing that must be considered when judging whether esports titles can stand tall against well-established, decades-spanning sports properties is the set of criteria used to base judgements and estimates on. By now, almost everybody who’s a sports fan has been exposed to esports in one shape or form — whether through an ESPN broadcast or F1 wholly embracing its gaming counterpart during the global health crisis — but there’s still a lot of convincing to do as to esports being a sport (operating on the belief that it’s necessary at all).

SportsPro used a “universal currency,” devised by SponsorPulse, to identify the opportunity score of over 185 global sports properties, made up of seven key metrics that were tested on over 30,000 people each month.

Engagement, excitement, favorability, intensity, momentum, passion, and purchase consideration are the metrics used to develop the overall score that properties were compared upon. These metrics provide what I believe to be a somewhat fair foundation to judge the overall hype, attraction, and commercial viability of a sports property — it satisfactorily serves its purpose.

With any sort of list or power ranking it’s important to take into account bias and subjectivity, and scoring properties still offers the opportunity for those things to creep in, but at least we know the boundaries in which we’re operating.

Finally, let’s get into the infiltration of this list from two interestingly-contrasting titles.

The League of Extraordinary Growth

Riot Games may have finally warranted the “s” in its name with the expansion of its offering through Valorant, Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra, but League of Legends is still the developer’s golden child.

Released in 2009, it’s not taken long for household brands — the likes of Spotify, Mercedes-Benz, and Louis Vuitton — to get involved on the esports side of the equation, and it’s impressive when compared to the commercial interest and scale of other upstart sporting efforts like the XFL.

G2 Mikyx at League of Legends Worlds 2020
David Lee/Riot Games
G2 Mikyx’s wearing a Bose headset and sitting on a Secretlab chair at Worlds 2020.

For this year’s League of Legends World Championship, Riot Games has put together its most impressive roster of partners to date by mixing endemic and household names together in a variety of activations. From Cisco providing network infrastructure to Red Bull sponsoring in-game happenings, not to mention in-game banners for Mastercard and Alienware, there’s a lot of value to be obtained by putting a brand in front of an average of almost 1,000,000 avid gamers (according to Esports Charts.)

This level of pull for Riot Games isn’t commonplace in esports by any degree of the imagination. It’s a testament to the attractive, successful property that the developer has built over the course of a decade and the hard work of employees such as Naz Aletaha, who serves as the head of global esports partnerships. It’s not possible for every game to secure a breadth of mainstream and endemic brands like this.

Now, the list doesn’t state whether it’s the League of Legends esports ecosystem as a whole or simply its global efforts that found its way to 12th place, which could change things significantly. If it indeed includes the entire game’s competitive efforts, then you also have to consider LEC’s KitKat, Kia, and Shell, and LCS’ Buffalo Wild Wings, Samsung, and Verizon, for example. This possibility alone speaks volumes about the depth of commercial opportunities that the MOBA yields.

The League of Legends competitive scene has undergone impressive growth with the formation of its regional approach — its Belgian League alone is sponsored by Audi and Burger King — and it creates an almighty commercial offering for prospective partners on a global, regional, and national level. This infrastructure can’t be found to this degree in other major titles, whether it’s Dota 2 or Fortnite.

It’s worth considering that Chinese live streaming company Bilibili reportedly paid around $115M to acquire the Chinese broadcast rights to just the League of Legends World Championship for three-years. Media rights may be the main revenue stream for sports properties but that’s not the case in esports, though Riot Games’ flagship game is showing that it’s possible.

League of Legends on a casual basis is huge across Asia and Europe and popular in North America, so it has an amazing viewer base, a whole host of competitive offerings, and the hype of non-savvy spectators of esports as a whole. With all of this in mind, it’s entirely possible that Riot Games’ MOBA could be a more enticing marketing option for companies looking to advertise to a legion of young, technology-adept potential customers.

All-in-all, it’s fair for League of Legends to be highly-regarded through a commercial lens and I feel it indeed deserves to be high in the list.

Call of Duty League leapfrogs Overwatch League

Sneaking onto the list in 41st place, ahead of the New England Patriots, Paris Saint-Germain, and tennis’ French Open, is the Call of Duty League.

A repackaged and reformatted version of the Call of Duty World League that had been chugging along at modest viewership numbers for years, the Call of Duty League is the second geolocated franchised league to come from Activision Blizzard following the Overwatch League.

Despite having to readjust its plans of having franchises hosting events in their home cities due to unfortunate circumstance, the competition had no problem in attracting commercial partners — nor more viewers.

Long written off as a “dead” esport that will only ever entertain hardcore Call of Duty fans, Call of Duty League and its 12 shiny new franchises drummed up a lot of interest and secured a lot of deals. The likes of Sony, PepsiCo, YouTube, the U.S. Army, and T-Mobile all chose to get in on the action despite a pivot to online play.

London Royal Ravens hosting their home series event
Call of Duty League
London Royal Ravens hosted their home series event in February.

Despite a lack of transparency in the financial terms of most deals in the esports industry, we know such partnerships aren’t being sold for pennies. The narrative of a new league, which is capitalizing on the titanic player base of the Call of Duty franchise, growing in viewership and looking to drum up location-based fandoms like in traditional sports, is compelling for marketing managers at technology and consumer-good companies.

Let’s be real. The viewership for Call of Duty esports is dwarfed by a plethora of other games so it simply doesn’t pack as much of a punch when it comes to putting eyeballs on a brand’s logo. What it does have in its back pocket, though, is that a high percentile of the existing viewers are avid players of the franchise and have likely supported competitive Call of Duty for years. Consider the legion of fans that a Scump or FormaL has, never mind an OpTic Gaming (which was spiritually succeeded by NRG’s Chicago Huntsmen and is the fastest-growing franchise in the league) or FaZe Clan.

So while it may not be the biggest league in the industry, Call of Duty League has a lot of merits — viewership is growing, new players are climbing through the ranks and building followings, the city-based approach has freshened things up, it has a lot of capital behind it (which allows for experimentation) and, importantly, new and existing companies alike are flocking to advertise through it.

What may be surprising here is how Call of Duty League has managed to make the Top 50 following its inaugural season, while its predecessor and sister competition, the Overwatch League, is nowhere to be seen.

This could be down to dwindling passion and viewership in the league, a degrading interest in the game’s casual player base, or simply that brands such as State Farm, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are much less plentiful in terms of commercial interest when compared to the exciting, industry-rattling launch of the competition.

Turning a casual fan base into a viable esports market

Looking at the two titles in comparison, they’re both hermetically-sealed and entirely governed by their wealthy and well-connected developers. They each have rabid casual fan bases spanning multiple regions, and both are garnering more eyeballs than ever on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.

When it comes to the CDL, the LCS, the LEC, and similar League of Legends endeavors, you know which team brands are going to be involved for the long-term. There’s no risk of smaller, less attractive organisations with less resources or popularity being promoted into the league. Other major titles you may think of, such as Valve’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or Dota 2, are structured differently when it comes to esports.

CS:GO has tournament organizers battling each other with no means of commercially acquiring a package deal across them all. Valve isn’t particularly interested in getting involved with that, nor controlling the ecosystem itself, unlike what Activision Blizzard and Riot Games have done themselves.

This results in a more fragmented and less reliable means of advertisement and marketing for brands, and that’s why you see the same faces — Intel, Betway, and DHL, for example — and rarely any additions when it comes to Valve’s iconic FPS.

Whether it’s believed that esports is a sport or not, it’s clear that some titles are proving to be a hit when it comes to sales, and that’s a promising sign for the future of esports should others follow suit before long.

Business

Guild’s executive chairman on David Beckham’s involvement & future plans

Published: 21/Oct/2020 18:35 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 19:00

by Adam Fitch
Carleton Curtis and David Beckham of Guild Esports
Guild Esports

Share

Guild Esports exploded onto the scene just a few months ago, making headlines and receiving criticism along the way. The organization’s executive chairman Carleton Curtis speaks on David Beckham’s involvement, the reception they have received so far, and what’s to come.

“Our general thesis in esports and sports is when it comes to teams, there’s a finite amount that truly matters. When I mention that I want to be in the same conversation as TSM and Cloud9 in one or two years, that’s my short-term goal. My long-term goal is to be in the same conversation as Manchester United, FC Barcelona, the Dallas Cowboys,” that’s how Dexerto’s conversation with Curtis ended, but how does the organization plan to make it there?

Being an organization that is not only based in the United Kingdom but actively representing it hasn’t been fruitful for many brands looking to make a name worldwide. The likes of Fnatic and Excel Esports have transcended their roots, but that’s not the same fate that many others have been subjected to at this point in the industry’s evolution.

“There’s a lot of reasons why we think the UK market is important,” Curtis told Dexerto. “To start, it’s a top 10 market for overall gaming revenue so it’s clearly a huge market for video games. On the UK team organization side, despite having some strong legacy orgs like Excel Esports and Fnatic, we fundamentally believe none of them have done a good job or focused on unlocking that tribal loyalty and the hearts and minds of the fan base in the UK.

“There are different approaches, but we don’t believe their primary motives have been to win over that market and we believe that the market has been starved. London Spitfire is in that same category. They’ve clearly been successful but they haven’t done a lot in the local market to activate.”

David Beckham Guild Esports
Guild Esports
Guild Esports recently received a £3.6m mystery sponsorship.

The aforementioned Manchester United, for example, have managed to outgrow their roots and establish a truly global fan base, not to mention a commercial appeal to match. This is where Guild Esports sees themselves in the future, based in the United Kingdom but not limited by it.

“We don’t want to position ourselves in the way a lot of the franchised leagues have,” he explained. “We’re not a city-based team — one of the comparisons we make is with James Bond, he’s clearly a UK brand but wherever you are in the world you know who he is. That’s the approach we’re taking with our brand.”

Earlier today, on October 21st, Guild Esports stepped out of its theoretical geographical boundary by signing the Valorant team formerly known as Bonk that is made up entirely of Swedish players.

“Are we only going to hire UK-based pros? That’s certainly the first lens that we filter our decision-making process through but let’s face it, the UK market is strong in some esports — like Call of Duty and FIFA — but League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, for example, not so great so we have to look elsewhere for top pros,” Curtis told us.

“We’ve been talking to Bonk for months now and they’ve been a top-ranked team since the game came out,” he continued. “On top of that, they have some of the best personalities in all of esports. We’ve believed in Bonk since day one and every conversation has improved over time, the opportunity with a UK-based team was there but we were already committed and marching to the same vision so we thought this was the right thing to do.”

Besides the involvement and ambassador-status of the incredibly-famous David Beckham, Guild Esports stands out as being one of the few esports organizations to go public. After raising £20m ($26.3m) just before their IPO launch, they successfully completed their floatation on the London Stock Exchange at the impressive figure of £41.2m ($54.3m).

Guild Esports' roster of players
Guild Esports
Guild Esports started out with teams in FIFA and Rocket League.

This was met with mixed reactions by the esports community, many of whom ridiculed the notion that Guild could be valued so highly despite being relatively new and not having the assets of an organization that has been around for years.

“It was strange that a lot of people were questioning how we could be valued at such a price while only having two teams; our prospectus that lays out our business plan mentions four games,” Curtis said.

Despite it being an irregular occurrence to go public if you’re a team brand, it certainly has its benefits. Not only does the novelty of it generate headlines and community speculation, but it can provide a lot of capital to make growth happen — and quickly.

“Going public allows Guild to scale as a company much more quickly than without the IPO process, it enhances our company profile, democratizing the process for fans to participate in our inventory,” he added. “In our case, you can now afford to buy into Guild if you think it’s a good investment — that type of opportunity doesn’t exist elsewhere on a major exchange like in London or New York.

“It allows us to recruit, retain, and incentivize our staff, pros, and content creators. Not only can we pay them a base salary, but we can also offer them upside in the company through warrants and that’s a really unique advantage that we have.”

The primary reason that people are watching Guild with a close eye, and the fact that mainstream media is giving a rare moment of attention to esports, is the aforementioned inclusion of Beckham. As well as being a minority owner, The Esports Observer read the prospectus and reported that the former professional footballer would be paid almost $20m throughout five years to serve as an ambassador for the organization.

This isn’t an everyday occurrence and caught the attention of many, leading to long-lasting conversations, judgement, and further scepticism.

“The odds are stacked against us in every possible way. There’s so much for us to prove, it’s difficult for us to really be at the level we want to be at — we want to be in the conversation with tier-one organisations quick, in one to two years, with the likes of Cloud9, TSM, and 100 Thieves,” Curtis explained.

“The scepticism is absolutely valid. When I was recruited for this role and I heard we’d have an IPO and would be involving Beckham, it sounded like a hoax to me. I had a very cushy job at Activision Blizzard Esports and we had incredible momentum so when I was approached, I was sceptical myself. It just didn’t make sense.”

Brooklyn David Beckham Guild Esports
Instagram: davidbeckham/ Guild Esports
David Beckham’s involvement in Guild Esports helped them make a name for themselves instantly.

This soon changed once he met with the co-founders and fully understood what they were looking to achieve with Guild, changing what’s perhaps the normal route of launching an organization and intentionally breaking the mould.

“We’re as authentic as it gets and we have really smart people on our team,” he told Dexerto. “This isn’t the David Beckham show, he’s not making all of the decisions — he has a very specific role, he’s an investor and he’s our consumer face of the brand but there are clearly a lot of elements of the company that he can’t fulfil.

“One of the knocks against Beckham was how much we paid him in this commercial deal and it just makes me chuckle because, in the industry, it’s a common narrative that it’s very difficult for esports organizations to make money. Whether the narrative is true or not, that’s the narrative. So when I hear business advice from that community about how we’re spending our money, I just laugh; should I follow a plan that’s not working or try something new?”

Having celebrity investors is nothing new in esports. From Post Malone’s recent investment in Envy Gaming to Drake’s industry-rattling involvement with 100 Thieves since October 2018, it’s almost becoming standard to see a giant from the entertainment industry backing a team.

“We’re not unique in that we have a celebrity attached to our organization, but elsewhere it’s been a one-off press release,” Curtis said. “They invest and then disappear. If you’re going to partner with a celebrity then not leverage their influence then that’s a missed opportunity. He’s an investor but we’re also paying him an influencer fee just like every other organization is doing with their own influencers.

“For us to work with Beckham and not use his influence is ridiculous. He is a door-opener for our company that has just been profoundly positive. The amount of press we’ve gotten has been nuts. He’s got promotional obligations but this type of stuff, you can’t even put a price tag on.”

While the interest garnered by Beckham’s co-ownership in Guild will carry them forward for the foreseeable future, it’s perhaps not a sustainable method to build infrastructure and legacy upon. The organization is banking on an academy model, which Curtis believes has been “half-assed,” to usher in the future of esports and further separate his organization from the pack.

“Academy is not a sexy conversation in esports and we fundamentally believe that’s an opportunity and a huge gaping hole in the industry to fill,” he said. “We don’t expect to fix the academy problems that exist in esports on our own; a lot of teams have academies but no league or team has truly committed themselves to the system in a long-term way.

“That ‘path to pro’ idea is something everybody believes in but nobody is really committed to. This is something we’re absolutely committing to over the next five years. We will have a physical environment in the UK for our academies but we’ll also have a digital product that makes us very unique, it’ll allow anybody in the world to enter our system. We live and play in a digital world but no teams have really invested in their digital products other than a Shopify storefront to sell stuff — besides Team Liquid.

“There’s a lot of development to do with our system and product and you’ll not see it peak for a number of years but that’s how long it takes to really develop and build an academy,” Curtis concluded. “It’s a long-term investment.”