The top 5 selling VCT EMEA Valorant capsules includes one surprising team

The top five selling VCT EMEA Valorant capsules have been revealed and the list includes one surprising team.

1. Fnatic

2. Gentle Mates

3. Karmine Corp

4. KOI

5. NAVI

Many of the names at the top should not be surprising for Valorant esports fans. Fnatic won two major international tournaments in 2023 and has arguably one of the most popular players on its roster in Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett.

NAVI is also historically a popular organization in Valorant as its roster is considered one of the best in the region. Plus, the team counts among the few squads representing Eastern Europe in the VCT EMEA league.

Riot Games The top five selling VCT EMEA Valorant capsules for 2024.

Karmine Corp and KOI’s inclusion in the list are also unsurprising as the two organizations are owned by two popular European creators.

Gentle Mates’ inclusion in the list, however, may come as a bit of a shock. The French organization was established in 2023 and was formed under the ownership group of former Call of Duty pros Corentin “Gotaga” Houssein and Kevin “BroKeN” Georges, along with content creator Lucas ‘Squeezie’ Hauchard.

The relatively new org earned its way into VCT EMEA through the 2023 Ascension tournament, as opposed to the other teams that were hand-picked by Riot Games. Gentle Mates is also relatively popular in other esports, like Rocket League, where the organization just won a Major.

The team supposedly outsold the other French organization in the league, Team Vitality, which is also a relatively popular brand in esports.

Other notable teams not in the top five include Team Liquid and Team Heretics, both of which have top Valorant rosters and teams across multiple esports.