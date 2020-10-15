 Stradman's dog threatened as feud with WhistlinDiesel escalates - Dexerto
Logo
Cars

Stradman’s dog threatened as feud with WhistlinDiesel escalates

Published: 15/Oct/2020 13:22

by Kieran Bicknell
TheStradman dog threatened
YouTube: Whistlindiesel / Savage Garage

Share

TheStradman

Automotive YouTubers WhistlinDiesel and TheStradman have taken their ‘beef’ to the next level, with Stradman forced to take drastic action for his own safety.

Unfortunately, the world of YouTube isn’t all happiness and rainbows. Sometimes content creators can get into fickle disputes and start ‘beef’ with each other. While this is a pretty normal part of YouTube life, the drama between TheStradman and WhistlinDiesel appears to have escalated to a dangerous level.

Advertisement

WhistlinDiesel has been the subject of debate several times during 2020 due to his controversial video style. Not only that, but he has also been involved in online drama with TheStradman, often mimicking his channel and car collection.

While the last installment in this series of events was back in September, it seems that WD is not willing to let the past lie. In his October 2 video, he even imitated TheStradman’s vlogging style, in a video that was sure to generate plenty of interest with both sets of subscribers.

Advertisement
WhistlinDiesel imitates vlogger
YouTube: WhistlinDiesel
While WhistlinDiesel has not been the source of the personal threats, he hasn’t outright condemned them either at the time of writing.

WhistlinDiesel mocks vloggers

Sadly, it seems that the division between both sets of fans has now gone too far. Going beyond simple sly comments and digs, TheStradman has accused WD’s fanbase of “Cyber Bullying” him via his social media accounts.

As a result of this continued harassment by WhistlinDiesel’s subscribers, Stradman has made the decision to make his Instagram private. According to Strad, WD has been “encouraging his millions of followers to cyber bully [him] for the past month.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Stradman how many times do I have to tell you that nobody is after you personally and you seem like a great person? 🤦‍♂️

A post shared by WHISTLINDIESEL (@whistlindiesel) on

TheStradman receives personal threats

Things only got worse for Stradman though. According to a comment he put on Instagram, WD followers have been DM’ing him saying they “hope he runs over [his] dog with his truck.”

Advertisement

Obviously, these are incredibly disturbing messages, and these people have no right to be sending such hateful messages. WD did make a post on Instagram denouncing Stradman’s comments and saying that he “seems like a great person” but did not directly address the hateful comments by his subscribers.

TheStradman private instagram
Instagram: @thestradman
TheStradman has now made his Instagram private after personal threats from WhistlinDiesel’s followers

Discussing the situation, YouTuber Life of Palos said “we [the automotive community] can be so much better than what those particular fans are representing right now. We’re not the makeup community for crying out loud, we’re the automotive and supercar community!”

With Stradman taking the steps to block out WD’s fanbase, we hope this will be the last we hear from this situation. While a little bit of drama can serve to boost the following of those involved in the short-term, once it gets to the level of personal threats, there is no place for that in any community.

Advertisement
Cars

Khalid’s new custom Lamborghini Urus is insane

Published: 15/Oct/2020 13:18

by Kieran Bicknell
Khalid reveals new Lamborghini Urus widebody
Instagram: @thegr8khalid / YouTube: RDB LA

Share

Singer/songwriter Khalid has taken the charts by storm, and with several number-one singles to his name, has splashed out on well-deserved luxuries. One such luxury is his new custom Lamborghini Urus, complete with a $20,000 surprise. 

Rappers and musicians have long been known for showing off their wealth and success through their cars. Khalid is no exception and has been seen in a BMW M6 among other cars. While the M6 is impressive, it appears Khalid has taken his collection up a notch with his latest purchase.

Advertisement

Moving away from sleek German sedans to super-SUVs, Khalid’s latest ride is a Lamborghini Urus.

Packing a twin-turbo V8 with over 600hp, straight off the dealership forecourt the Urus is an impressive ride.

Advertisement
Khalids Custom Lamborghini Urus
YouTube: RDB LA
Khalid’s Urus features a custom widebody kit and wrap.

Khalid’s custom Lamborghini Urus

This is no ordinary Lamborghini, however. While the Urus and other Lamborghinis are popular with celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Kanye West, Khalid wanted his to be unlike any other.

Khalid’s Urus features a custom wide-body kit from 1016 Industries, accentuating the sharp lines of the Lamborghini. With wider arches, extended front and rear ‘lips,’ and new spoilers, the appearance of the Urus has been completely transformed.

Not content with just making his new ride even more menacing than usual, Khalid has also opted for a desert sand-colored wrap to tie it all together. This is similar to the color seen on Kanye West’s Urus, but without the controversial monoblock wheels.

Advertisement

Some of the factory carbon-fiber details have also been left uncovered, to add a touch of contrast to the ‘sand’ finish. Resembling a high-class military vehicle, Khalid’s Urus would look just as good in the desert as it would driving around Beverly Hills.

No doubt we’ll be seeing this custom Urus in one of Khalid’s music videos soon, so keep an eye out for it making a cameo appearance.