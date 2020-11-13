 Emeila Hartford's incredible custom C8 Corvette bursts into flames - Dexerto
Emeila Hartford’s incredible custom C8 Corvette bursts into flames

Published: 13/Nov/2020 10:44

by Kieran Bicknell
Emelia Hartford C8 Corvette
Instagram: @ms.emelia

Modifying cars is always a risky game. Most of the time things turn out well, but occasionally disaster strikes, such as YouTuber Emelia Hartford’s C8 Corvette catching fire.

Having spent the majority of 2020 building up her C8 Corvette, Emelia Hartford was finally able to take it for a run at the track.

Unfortunately, it seems that her 2020 bad luck streak has continued. After being robbed and having numerous previous issues with the C8 Corvette, it looks like her luck isn’t going to change any time soon.

Emelia Hartford engine rebuild
Instagram: @ms.emelia
Emelia has already had to rebuild the C8 Corvette once.

Emelia Hartford C8 Corvette fire

Posting to her Instagram story, Emelia showcased that she had taken the C8 to the track for some much-needed respite. Sadly, it appeared that the Corvette wasn’t too happy about this.

In one video uploaded to her story, the Corvette is shown flying along the back straight of the race track. As the car passes the camera, it can be heard popping and banging.

While this isn’t particularly unusual in high-powered, modified cars, it seems there was an underlying issue. Emelia herself was aware of this, reposting the story with “C8 is not happy today” on the video.

This isn’t the first time she’s faced a battle with the twin-turbo Corvette. After months of building up the new setup, on her first test run the engine ‘grenaded’ itself, and required a rebuild.

Clip starts at 3:49

According to YouTube news outlet Life of Palos, Emelia is shaken up but otherwise perfectly fine, which is of course the main thing.

The C8 apparently caught fire “in a pretty big way” while out on track. While we have no images of the aftermath of the situation yet, it sounds like yet another blow for the twin-turbo C8 project.

Emelia put up a post on her story after the fire, saying “Had my first car fire today. I’m ok. [The] C8… we’ll see.”

Should the damage turn out to be significant, it could spell the end for the project; Fingers crossed it’s repairable.

World’s most unlucky Mustang falls victim to police chase disaster

Published: 12/Nov/2020 13:10

by Kieran Bicknell
Reddit:u/NickW762

For many classic car owners, they garage their cars and keep them under covers for most of the year. For those without garages, driveways usually represent their best option for safe storage of the cars, but that’s not always the case, as this unfortunate Mustang owner discovered.

Police chases are dangerous, often high-speed pursuits. In urban areas, they pose an additional threat due to the narrow streets, built-up areas, and tight corners.

It was the last of those issues that caused this horrific scene shared to Reddit. It appears that the driver of this (presumed stolen) pickup truck is attempting to out-run the cops, when they completely misjudged the road ahead of them.

1967 Ford Mustang Convertible
YouTube: RamblinAround
A 1967 Ford Mustang Convertible similar to that under the cover in the video.

Police chase ends in disaster

In the clip shared to the r/idiotsincars subReddit, the CCTV footage shows two classic Ford Mustangs on the driveway under car covers, along with a brand-new Chevrolet Camaro SS parked on the street.

While this is a perfectly everyday scene in suburban America, the peace was very quickly shattered by a police chase tearing through the neighborhood.

As the footage begins, flashing lights can be seen in the background. This quickly escalates to the sight of a truck tearing around the neighborhood at high speed.

Unfortunately, the driver of the truck misjudges just how tight the junction is, and disaster strikes. The truck clips the curb of the junction, and launches into the air.

The stolen pickup then smashes sideways into the truck parked in front of the driveway. Not only is the owners’ truck totaled, but the stolen vehicle then continues to flip over onto the unsuspecting classic Mustangs parked on the driveway.

Idiot ended Police chase in my driveway, 3 of my cars got totaled. from r/IdiotsInCars

Underneath the car covers were two classics: A 1967 Mustang Convertible, and a 1964 1/2 Mustang Coupé. The Chevrolet Camaro SS seems to have thankfully escaped the worst of the drama, but still seems to get a glancing blow from the truck.

As if the fact their cars were destroyed isn’t enough, it also sounds like the insurance won’t cover the repairs according to the comments. According to the poster, the insurance will only cover “2 out of 3” and of course, the erratic driver had no insurance of their own.

Clearly, living at the end of an intersection is dangerous for any classic car-owning enthusiast. At least it was just metal, rather than any lives, so the situation could’ve been much worse.