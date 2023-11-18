Stanley offers to replace woman’s car after fire leaves brand’s tumbler untouched

A woman’s car was left wrecked by fire but, somehow, her Stanley Tumbler survived the ordeal. Now, the company is looking to help her out.

Sometimes things happen for a reason, even that which seems to have no silver lining at the time.

Danielle, who goes by ‘danimarielettering’ on TikTok, was left down a car after her vehicle was destroyed by fire. However, the flame’s reach did not encompass all.

Showing off the aftermath, Danielle left the platform stumped after revealing not only had her Stanley Tumbler miraculously survived the ordeal, but it still had ice inside.

Blown away by the cup’s cooling abilities, many called for Stanley to take note of Danielle’s free, albeit unintentional, marketing — and the company most definitely did.

Stitching her video, the global president of Stanley, Terence Reilly, responded, “We’ve all seen your video … and we’re all really glad you’re safe. Thanks for sharing the video because wow, it really shows our Stanleys are built for life.”

Claiming that Danielle’s video was proof of the tumbler’s “quality,” Terence decided to make a one-time offer; “I’ve seen a lot of comments that we should send you some Stanleys, well we’re going to send you some Stanleys. But there’s one more thing… we’d love to replace your vehicle.”

Terence admitted the company had never done anything of the sort before and would likely “never do it again,” viewers applauding the company’s honesty.

Danielle was also blown away by the offer, posting a second video in which she admitted to “almost” passing out upon finding out the news. She also claimed the surviving Stanley would be kept as a memento, though it was unlikely to be used for drinking again.

