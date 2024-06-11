Troublemakers egging house get “instant karma” as their getaway car gets demolished

Two women caused a car accident after egging someone’s house and fleeing the scene.

Earlier this week, two women were recorded throwing eggs and an unknown substance at someone’s home and vehicles in their driveway.

According to the neighbors, who recorded the incident, one of the women was involved romantically with a tenant of the home.

While they intended to cause damage and gain attention from whomever they attacked with eggs, the women inadvertently went viral for demolishing their vehicle in a collision as they fled the scene.

As tenants of the home were running outside to catch them, the two women hopped into their four-door black SUV.

Article continues after ad

Before they could even close the car doors, the driver ran a stop sign and was involved in a two-car collision, totaling both vehicles.

After the crash, tenants of the home they egged instantly ran to the scene. It’s unknown at this time of writing what happened to those involved.

Article continues after ad

However, viewers of the viral incident commented their strong opinions of the matter on Reddit, with many people hoping the women were ok despite being the cause of the accident.

“I just hope everybody is okay without permanent life-altering injuries. That was a bad crash,” wrote one.

“I hope they are entirely uninjured,” exclaimed someone else.

Article continues after ad

Others, though, didn’t go easy on the women and called them out for being reckless. “That poor innocent car driver just going about their day and wham, these idiots. F*ck those f*cking f*cks,” commented one.

“Poor person getting wrecked just because of those idiots,” added another. Another viewer even suggested that the women were given “instant karma” for their carelessness.

This isn’t the only outlandish and viral news, though. On June 9, Kick streamer ‘BIGSIIX’ set off firecrackers next to a homeless person.

The streamer and his friend fled the scene once the firecrackers began igniting. The unhoused person, who was sleeping on the sidewalk, could then be seen scurrying away as fast as possible.

Article continues after ad