Doug DeMuro blown away by the Ford Broncos crazy features - Dexerto

Doug DeMuro blown away by the Ford Broncos crazy features

Published: 14/Oct/2020 11:14

by Kieran Bicknell
Doug Demuro with Ford Bronco
YouTube: Doug DeMuro

Doug DeMuro is well-known for his in-depth automotive reviews on YouTube. In his review of the all-new Ford Bronco, he reveals some incredible quirks and features of the new off-roader.

The 2020 Ford Bronco is one of the most hotly-anticipated cars of the year, with media coverage building up to a frenzy before its official launch earlier in 2020. As Doug DeMuro himself says, it’s the first car to “challenge” the Jeep Wrangler, and the Bronco comes packed with unusual features.

Doug wasn’t reviewing an ordinary Bronco, however. This was in fact a prototype vehicle from Ford, which had one glaring omission – it had no engine.

Unfortunately, this meant that DeMuro was unable to drive the vehicle, but it still gave him a fascinating insight into some of the unusual features of the Bronco.

Ford Bronco Doug DeMuroThe new Ford Bronco is an incredibly versatile and adaptable vehicle.

2020 Ford Bronco features

One of the quirks of the Bronco that Doug immediately highlighted was the ability to remove the doors completely.

Not only are they frameless, but they also come with custom carry bags for easy transportation. The doors even fit in the Bronco itself, unlike those on its competitor, the Jeep Wrangler, which cannot be carried within the vehicle.

The Bronco is a purpose-built off-roading machine, and the interior design reflects this, as DeMuro discovered.

The Bronco can be spec’d with drain plugs in the floor, allowing the cabin to be simply hosed out after a muddy adventure. They also serve another practical use, as the vehicle can be simply drained like a bathtub if any “gunk” gets into the cabin.

One of the more unusual features inside the cabin is the inclusion of a built-in GoPro mounting rail on the dashboard, perfect for filming off-roading exploits. There is also a USB port right next to the rail, meaning the camera can be charged while on the go.

Speaking of filming, the parking cameras on the Bronco can also be used as “awesome” film cameras. Not only do they capture driving action, but also overlay graphics such as an inclinometer and other “various vehicle off-roading graphics.”

With so many features to discover, Doug’s full video runs to over 30 minutes. If you’re a fan of the Bronco, it’s well worth watching in full.

Drake’s incredible $8 million car collection in pictures

Published: 13/Oct/2020 16:30

by Kieran Bicknell
Drakes car collection
Instagram: @Champagnepapi

Drake

Drake needs no introduction. As one of the biggest names in rap music across the globe, the star has amassed a net worth of over $150 million. Not only is his net worth insane, but so is his car collection.

Canadian musician Drake – real name Aubrey – is one of the best-known names in rap music. With a ridiculous number of awards to his name, he has become an almost permanent fixture on mainstream music charts. As you may imagine, his success had led to him building up quite the car collection.

Reportedly, the total value of his current car collection is worth nearly eight-figures. With his continued success, it is likely that he will break this barrier within the next few years if all goes well.

Drake LaFerrari Car Collection
Instagram: @Champagnepapi
Drake’s car collection is the stuff of dream for even die-hard car collectors.

Drake’s insane car collection 2020

Drake is a big fan of British supercar makers McLaren, and has a number of their cars in his fleet. One of his personal favorites is his white McLaren 675LT. Costing upwards of $338,000 the 675LT is one of McLaren’s most ‘hardcore’ cars ever, with 666hp from its twin-turbo V8 engine.

Drake Lamborghini Aventador
YouTube: Hip Hop Content
His Lamborghini Aventador is a special edition LP 700-4 model.

Not one to go with ‘basic’ versions of cars, Drake purchased a limited-edition Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4. With 700hp on tap, this Lambo will do 0-60 in under 3 seconds, and cost Drake a cool $400,000. Drake has also previously said the car “makes him feel like Christian Bale (in Batman)” when behind the wheel.

Swapping performance for all-out luxury, Drake owns one of the plushest cars money can buy – a Mercedes Pullman. Typically used by royal families and government officials, this high-class Merc is perfect for whisking Drake around in absolute luxury. It doesn’t come cheap, however, retailing at over $600k.

 

@welcomeovo @champagnepapi

Opting for a one-off car is a great way to ‘flex’ your wealth, and that’s exactly what Drake has done with his $700k+ Mansory Bushukan Phantom. Featuring a custom design, along with a solid gold OVO hood ornament in place of the RR ‘spirit of ecstasy’ the Phantom is perfect for ultra-plush travel.

Drake’s incredible hypercar collection

In terms of hypercars, his collection is as crazy as you’d imagine. His Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir is one of only 12 in the world, and cost a whopping $2,000,000. Drake also has a LaFerrari in Yellow, which likely set him back around $1.5-$2 million.

Drakes Bugatti Veyron
YouTube: Hip Hop Content
Drake’s Veyron Sang Noir is one of his rarest cars.

If you thought the Bugatti was wild, the crown of Drake’s collection will blow you away. He has reportedly bought one of the world’s first Devel Sixteen hypercars. With an alleged 5000hp from its 12.3l, V16 engine, it is one of the rarest cars in the world, costing $2,200,000.

Drake’s custom private jet

Of course, we can’t forget his custom Boeing 767 private jet, but that won’t fit in a garage, so we’ve excluded it from the list.

All told, Drake’s car collection is currently sitting around the $8 million mark, if reports are to be believed. Who knows where it will sit in a few years time.