Doug DeMuro blown away by the Ford Broncos crazy features - Dexerto

Doug DeMuro is well-known for his in-depth automotive reviews on YouTube. In his review of the all-new Ford Bronco, he reveals some incredible quirks and features of the new off-roader.

The 2020 Ford Bronco is one of the most hotly-anticipated cars of the year, with media coverage building up to a frenzy before its official launch earlier in 2020. As Doug DeMuro himself says, it’s the first car to “challenge” the Jeep Wrangler, and the Bronco comes packed with unusual features.

Doug wasn’t reviewing an ordinary Bronco, however. This was in fact a prototype vehicle from Ford, which had one glaring omission – it had no engine.

Unfortunately, this meant that DeMuro was unable to drive the vehicle, but it still gave him a fascinating insight into some of the unusual features of the Bronco.

2020 Ford Bronco features

One of the quirks of the Bronco that Doug immediately highlighted was the ability to remove the doors completely.

Not only are they frameless, but they also come with custom carry bags for easy transportation. The doors even fit in the Bronco itself, unlike those on its competitor, the Jeep Wrangler, which cannot be carried within the vehicle.

The Bronco is a purpose-built off-roading machine, and the interior design reflects this, as DeMuro discovered.

The Bronco can be spec’d with drain plugs in the floor, allowing the cabin to be simply hosed out after a muddy adventure. They also serve another practical use, as the vehicle can be simply drained like a bathtub if any “gunk” gets into the cabin.

One of the more unusual features inside the cabin is the inclusion of a built-in GoPro mounting rail on the dashboard, perfect for filming off-roading exploits. There is also a USB port right next to the rail, meaning the camera can be charged while on the go.

Speaking of filming, the parking cameras on the Bronco can also be used as “awesome” film cameras. Not only do they capture driving action, but also overlay graphics such as an inclinometer and other “various vehicle off-roading graphics.”

With so many features to discover, Doug’s full video runs to over 30 minutes. If you’re a fan of the Bronco, it’s well worth watching in full.