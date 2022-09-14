Youtuber Chris Smoove blasts NBA 2K23’s “terrible” skateboard physics

Expect to have a lot more freedom with your weapons in Modern Warfare 2.

The FJX Vault Weapon reveal confirmed blueprints will finally be customizable in Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone weapon blueprints provide unique and one-of-a-kind skins but have a massive drawback.

Because they come equipped with all attachments, their aesthetics only remain if players stick with the pre-built loadout. Any attachment changes will change the gun’s aesthetics.

Another common complaint among Warzone players is the “ridiculous” weapon grind to unlock attachments for Vanguard weapons. It takes an average of six hours to max out one weapon and unlock all its attachments. Repeating that grind for 38 primary weapons is a lot to ask from casual players.

Modern Warfare 2 addresses both issues by introducing the Weapon Vault.

Players who pre-order the Vault Edition will receive the FJX CInder Weapon Vault.

Modern Warfare 2 Weapon Vault confirms customizable blueprints

The Weapon Vault automatically unlocks all 50 plus attachments for the weapon and allows players to mix and match attachments without losing the blueprint’s aesthetic.

Activision’s innovation eliminates all the hassles of leveling up weapons and gives players more freedom than ever to customize their loadouts in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Call of Duty’s official Twitter account shared a video highlighting the first-ever Weapon Vault.

There are two editions available for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The Standard Editon for $70, and the Vault Edition costs $109.99.

Among other perks, pre-ordering the Vault Edition awards players the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault.

Pre-purchasing either edition of the game will grant you early access to the Open Beta.

Activision will reveal everything you need to know about the Beta and other Modern Warfare 2 details during Call of Duty Next on September 15 at 9:30 a.m. PST.