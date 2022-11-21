Xbox reportedly offers Sony 10 year deal to keep CoD on PlayStation

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Tensions have been high between Sony and Xbox over CoD’s future, if Microsoft completes its landmark purchase of Activision Blizzard, but Xbox reportedly offered Sony 10 more years od CoD on PlayStation.

Mircrosoft shocked the video game industry by announcing its intentions to acquire Activision Blizzard earlier in 2022. Activision is the publisher behind major franchise like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, so a Microsoft deal would put CoD’s future on PlayStation in jeopardy.

However, In a statement to the Verge, Spencer signed an agreement with Sony in January to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for “several more years.”

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan fired back and claimed Spencer only guaranteed Call of Duty on PlayStation for three years after the current CoD and Sony deal ends.

Microsoft reportedly offered 10-year CoD deal for PlayStation

A new report from the New York Times suggests Microsoft has not offered three, but instead ten years of CoD on PlayStation. Sony declined to comment on the new report.

Ryan previously stated about the reported three year offer, “after almost 20 years of Call of Duty on PlayStation, their proposal was inadequate on many levels and failed to take account of the impact on our gamers. We want to guarantee PlayStation gamers continue to have the highest quality Call of Duty experience, and Microsoft’s proposal undermines this principle.”

Activision The fear for Sony is Xbox offering CoD on Game Pass.

In August, Spencer revealed Call of Duty wasn’t the main reason behind the Activision deal, claiming the focus was instead on mobile and PC gaming.

Several roadblocks still stand in the way of Microsoft completing a purchase of Activision Blizzard. EU antitrust regulators started an investigation into the deal in early November, and announced it would decide by March 23, 2023 whether to clear or block the deal.

We will provide an update if Sony responds to the reported 10 year offer from Xbox.