Microsoft chief promises Call of Duty will be on PlayStation for “several more years”

Xbox’s potential Activision Blizzard acquisition loomed large over Call of Duty’s future on PlayStation, but Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer quelled any fears.

On September 1, Xbox Ceo Phil Spencer issued a press release reaffirming the company’s intention to add Call of Duty to Game Pass, pending approval of a $70 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard.

Spencer also confirmed, “We are committed to making the same version of Call of Duty available on PlayStation on the same day the game launches elsewhere.”

PlayStation players were still apprehensive CoD would potentially become an Xbox console exclusive. However, a signed agreement to Sony signals the franchise’s stay on PlayStation for at least the foreseeable future.

Activision Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28.

CoD remains on PlayStation despite looming Xbox deal

PlayStation has had exclusive marketing rights with Call of Duty since 2014. The contract’s full details are not known publicly, so the expiration date is uncertain.

In a statement to the Verge, Spencer signed an agreement with Sony in January to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for “several more years.”

Without knowing all of the specifics, Spencer claimed this is “an offer that goes well beyond typical gaming industry agreements.”

Industry insider Tom Henderson believes Sony’s deal with Activision Blizard lasts until 2026, but he couldn’t confirm an official date. That timeline would cover the next three Call of Duty games.

Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28 on all platforms. PlayStation players get their hands on the game during its first beta weekend, starting on September 16, and all platforms can access the beta on September 22.

If Microsoft’s deal goes through, it will be interesting to see how Xbox handles PlayStation Exclusives moving forward.