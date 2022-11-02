Will Modern Warfare 2 get Shoot House?

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2019’s Shoot House quickly became a fan favorite multiplayer map and, with Modern Warfare 2 chalked to get a series of classic CoD maps across its life-cycle, plenty of fans want to know whether Shoot House will drop in the 2022 title.

Solid multiplayer maps are integral to a successful and popular Call of Duty title. Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer maps are a hot topic of discussion, with the devs previously promising classic CoD maps but none being present at launch.

One multiplayer environment introduced back in Modern Warfare 2019 was Shoot House, which quickly became a fan favorite map because of its fast-pace, organized chaos and crisp design.

As a result, plenty of Modern Warfare fans are wondering whether Shoot House will come to Modern Warfare 2, especially given its expected two-year life-cycle.

Will Shoot House be in Modern Warfare 2?

In short, right now, we do not know. Despite Infinity Ward’s commitment to fan favorite maps, few have been name dropped and Shoot House has been conspicuous by its absence in discussion.

It seems likely that it will come eventually. It was arguably the most popular multiplayer map in Modern Warfare, getting its own 24/7 playlist (occasionally alongside Shipment).

When will Shoot House be in Modern Warfare 2?

We also know that two classic CoD maps will be coming with Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2, so there is the potential for Shoot House to drop in-game soon, specifically in mid-November.

Eagle eyed fans have spotted certain similarities in existing maps that could hint at Shoot House. For example, on Farm 18, there is a near identical helicopter near the main building at its center.

Farm 18’s helicopter could point at Shoot House.

Needless to say that fan demand and potential in-game teasers do not guarantee its addition.

It will remain unconfirmed until Infinity Ward or Activision make it official.

Regardless, fans will continue to call for the addition of one of Call of Duty’s most popular maps of all time.