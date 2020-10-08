Infinity Ward confirm fix for Warzone’s unlimited Stim glitch - Dexerto

A new game-breaking bug is making the rounds in Call of Duty: Warzone, allowing players to abuse unlimited Stim Shots and survive permanently in the gas for easy, unfair wins on Verdansk. Fortunately, Infinity Ward have confirmed they’re fixing it.

Imagine surviving until the very end of a battle royale, evading toxic gas and dangerous opponents to stand alone in the final circle as the last remaining team and presumptive victors. Then you look at the top of your screen and realize there’s another team still alive, possibly more, but you can’t see them in the circle.

That’s been the experience for many of Warzone’s players over the past couple days, as a new glitch is allowing exploitative players to survive in the green fog of the game’s gas for as long as they want with an unlimited supply of Stim Shots. Teams that respect the rules are losing out to sly gas goblins.

On the plus side, this shouldn’t remain an issue for too much longer, as the developers have confirmed they are aware of the glitch and working on a solution.

Hey there! We're aware of this and have teams working on a solution as we speak. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 8, 2020

Much of the Call of Duty fanbase is thrilled that the fixes for the glitched AS VAL SSP 10-R mags and SP-R .300 Norma and .338 Lapua mags were finally deployed on October 8. The two weapons were broken and unbearable for players given the former’s ability to kill through multiple walls and the latter’s capacity to remain hitscan within 450 meters of range.

But, while those nerfs came through within just around a week of Modern Warfare and Warzone’s Season 6 update, the community may not be comfortable waiting as long for a fix to the unlimited Stim Shot glitch.

At the moment, popular streamers and competitive players seem to have joined the masses in expressing serious frustration with the glitch. Among others, Call of Duty League caster Clint ‘Maven’ Evans has criticized the bug for numerous dissatisfying losses.

Three straight losses to the unlimited stim bug. I think Warzone is an experiment to test my sanity. — Clint Evans (@Maven) October 8, 2020

While not wanting to spread exactly how the glitch is performed and widen its presence, it is not particularly difficult to achieve and simply requires three items: a frag, a stim, and a self-revive kit. As such, it presents one of the game’s more notorious bugs and should be a major priority for a quick patch.

At the moment, Infinity Ward have confirmed a fix is in the works and that it remains “in progress” according to the team’s Trello board. As always, we will update as soon as things change, but, for now, remember to keep an eye on the gas when you deploy in Verdansk.