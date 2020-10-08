 Infinity Ward confirm fix for Warzone’s unlimited Stim glitch - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Infinity Ward confirm fix for Warzone’s unlimited Stim glitch

Published: 8/Oct/2020 22:10

by Theo Salaun
A new game-breaking bug is making the rounds in Call of Duty: Warzone, allowing players to abuse unlimited Stim Shots and survive permanently in the gas for easy, unfair wins on Verdansk. Fortunately, Infinity Ward have confirmed they’re fixing it.

Imagine surviving until the very end of a battle royale, evading toxic gas and dangerous opponents to stand alone in the final circle as the last remaining team and presumptive victors. Then you look at the top of your screen and realize there’s another team still alive, possibly more, but you can’t see them in the circle.

That’s been the experience for many of Warzone’s players over the past couple days, as a new glitch is allowing exploitative players to survive in the green fog of the game’s gas for as long as they want with an unlimited supply of Stim Shots. Teams that respect the rules are losing out to sly gas goblins.

On the plus side, this shouldn’t remain an issue for too much longer, as the developers have confirmed they are aware of the glitch and working on a solution.

Much of the Call of Duty fanbase is thrilled that the fixes for the glitched AS VAL SSP 10-R mags and SP-R .300 Norma and .338 Lapua mags were finally deployed on October 8. The two weapons were broken and unbearable for players given the former’s ability to kill through multiple walls and the latter’s capacity to remain hitscan within 450 meters of range.

But, while those nerfs came through within just around a week of Modern Warfare and Warzone’s Season 6 update, the community may not be comfortable waiting as long for a fix to the unlimited Stim Shot glitch. 

At the moment, popular streamers and competitive players seem to have joined the masses in expressing serious frustration with the glitch. Among others, Call of Duty League caster Clint ‘Maven’ Evans has criticized the bug for numerous dissatisfying losses.

While not wanting to spread exactly how the glitch is performed and widen its presence, it is not particularly difficult to achieve and simply requires three items: a frag, a stim, and a self-revive kit. As such, it presents one of the game’s more notorious bugs and should be a major priority for a quick patch.

At the moment, Infinity Ward have confirmed a fix is in the works and that it remains “in progress” according to the team’s Trello board. As always, we will update as soon as things change, but, for now, remember to keep an eye on the gas when you deploy in Verdansk.

Best FOV settings for Black Ops Cold War Beta on PS4 & Xbox One

Published: 8/Oct/2020 20:18

by Tanner Pierce
Black Ops Cold War Beta players on consoles can finally change their field of view settings thanks to a welcome addition by Treyarch. Here’s everything you need to know about the new options, including what the best setting is.

Field of view options for consoles is something that fans have been asking for for a long time. Whenever a new CoD game releases, there’s always a section of PlayStation and Xbox players wondering why the option hasn’t been made available for them. It’s equally frustrating considering that the PC version of every iteration has had the options available on day one.

This is all changing with Black Ops Cold War, however, as Treyarch has confirmed that players on consoles will finally be able to adjust their field of view. For people unfamiliar with the options, this might be a bit confusing. Taking advantage of these settings, however, might end up helping your game.

What is field of view?

At its most basic form, field of view is how much of the game you see on your screen. A lower FOV means you’ll see less, while a higher field of view means you’ll see more.

While some people might immediately say that a high field of view is automatically better, it’s important to note that the higher the field of view, the more distorted your screen will look and the smaller objects will look at a distance.

Generally speaking, you’ll want to balance you’re field of view with what your comfortable looking at.

How do I adjust my FOV settings?

In the beta, finding the FOV slider is relatively simple but in case you don’t know, here’s a quick and simple guide to figure it out.

  1. In your Black Ops Cold War Beta application, press the buttons for “Settings”
  2. Tab over to the “Graphics” options
  3. Scroll down until you see “Field of View”
  4. Adjust the slider from left to right to set to your desired setting.
The Field of View can be can be adjusted in the game settings.

What’s the ideal field of view setting?

If you’ve never played with a modified field of view before, it might be best to take things slow. Working your way up will allow you to adjust to the higher FOV so that you’re not thrown into the deep in, so to speak.

In order to have a high FOV, while making sure that you can still see enemies, it’s recommended to keep your adjusted setting at 100. While you can certainly push it all the way up to 120, the former will allow you to experience the changes without it being too difficult to see things at a distance.