Nadeshot and Scump stunned by Tfue’s “insane” Warzone sniper streak - Dexerto

Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag and Seth ‘Scump’ Abner were left almost speechless as streamer Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney started hitting in “insane” sniper streak in Call of Duty battle royale Warzone.

Scump and Nade are veterans in the Call of Duty scene, and they’ve seen just about everything you could see in a CoD game after years of playing with the best of the best.

For that reason, it must be hard to truly impress them, and it makes it even more special when someone does.

While Tfue isn’t famed for his Warzone prowess, having risen to the top of Twitch thanks to his incredible Fortnite gameplay, the skills are clearly transferable, as he found himself not missing a single headshot while traversing Verdansk.

Since Season 6 launched, the new SP-R208 sniper has become a favorite for players thanks to its fast ADS and precision, and Tfue made it look like the easiest gun in the world to use as he hit headshot after headshot.

The trio were running through Boneyard, with Tfue alone already at 14 kills for himself before hitting this incredible streak, and you’re not likely to see a more perfect display of in-game accuracy than this.

Sneaking up behind his enemies, Tfue hit three successive headshots to down the players, and followed them all up with headshots while they were downed, too. Not content with just that, he found two more players on the outskirts of Boneyard, including one just flying in, and hit them square in the face too, with just one bullet going stray the entire time.

Throughout, Nadeshot couldn’t believe what he was seeing, calling the former Fortnite pro “elite” while Scump simply told him that he’s “cracked.”

Finally, Nade joked that Tenney was “creating a montage” and, to his credit, it would be one of the best montage clips on any video it appeared in if it were to.