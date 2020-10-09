 Nadeshot and Scump stunned by Tfue’s “insane” Warzone sniper streak - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Nadeshot and Scump stunned by Tfue’s “insane” Warzone sniper streak

Published: 9/Oct/2020 11:07

by Jacob Hale
Activision/YouTube: Nadeshot/FaZe Clan

Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag and Seth ‘Scump’ Abner were left almost speechless as streamer Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney started hitting in “insane” sniper streak in Call of Duty battle royale Warzone.

Scump and Nade are veterans in the Call of Duty scene, and they’ve seen just about everything you could see in a CoD game after years of playing with the best of the best.

For that reason, it must be hard to truly impress them, and it makes it even more special when someone does.

While Tfue isn’t famed for his Warzone prowess, having risen to the top of Twitch thanks to his incredible Fortnite gameplay, the skills are clearly transferable, as he found himself not missing a single headshot while traversing Verdansk.

Tfue and Cloakzy win Fortnite Summer Skirmish
Epic Games
Tfue was a champion in Fortnite, and is clearly looking to prove his grit and worth again in Warzone.

Since Season 6 launched, the new SP-R208 sniper has become a favorite for players thanks to its fast ADS and precision, and Tfue made it look like the easiest gun in the world to use as he hit headshot after headshot.

The trio were running through Boneyard, with Tfue alone already at 14 kills for himself before hitting this incredible streak, and you’re not likely to see a more perfect display of in-game accuracy than this.

Sneaking up behind his enemies, Tfue hit three successive headshots to down the players, and followed them all up with headshots while they were downed, too. Not content with just that, he found two more players on the outskirts of Boneyard, including one just flying in, and hit them square in the face too, with just one bullet going stray the entire time.

Throughout, Nadeshot couldn’t believe what he was seeing, calling the former Fortnite pro “elite” while Scump simply told him that he’s “cracked.”

Finally, Nade joked that Tenney was “creating a montage” and, to his credit, it would be one of the best montage clips on any video it appeared in if it were to.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Beta bug leaks potential return of Supply Drops

Published: 9/Oct/2020 7:55

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

The Black Ops Cold War beta has only just begun, though an early bug may have let slip a huge feature on the way: The return of the Supply Drop system last seen in WWII.

When it comes to microtransactions in Call of Duty, we’ve seen a number of different systems over the years. Some games have opted for the loot box-style method, while others have gone with a mix of Battle Passes and individual bundles.

We already know that Treyarch’s upcoming release will be sticking with Battle Passes, but could there be more microtransactions on the way too? If you’ve already been playing the Black Ops Cold War beta on PS4, you may not have noticed anything out of the ordinary on controller.

However, if you happen to plug in a keyboard and mouse while playing on console, things get a little different. As a result, a brand-new bug appears to have slipped through the cracks, revealing mention of a Supply Drop system in Black Ops Cold War.

No different from many recent titles in the series, when booting up Black Ops Cold War, players are greeted with a message of the day. It’s here that ‘NoobOfVerdansk’ stumbled upon an eye-opening glitch. Instead of displaying the usual message along with a few standard tabs below, “many other options were found.”

Reserves, Purchase Crate, and Crate Bundle were all options visible in the menu. While it is only a beta, and bugs are inevitable, it could be hinting at a return. Perhaps the old microtransaction model may appear alongside Battle Passes.

Supply Drops, or Reserve Crates as they were called in Black Ops 4, have featured all sorts of items. Some games kept powerful guns in these randomized lootboxes while other games stuck to purely visual unlocks.

These labels slipping through the cracks in the beta could be indicative of what’s to come, though it is worth taking this leak with a grain of salt. After all, it could just be leftover code from a system that’s since been scrapped in development. 

Black Ops 4 Supply Drops
Activision
Supply Drops were vital in previous CoD’s if you wanted the most powerful weapons.

Only time will tell if the old system of in-game purchases replaces the specific bundle method of 2019’s Modern Warfare. Who knows, perhaps all three forms will be included: Supply Drops, Battle Passes, and bundles altogether.

If you haven’t yet jumped into the beta, fear not. Check up on our full overview so you know when and how to dive in on every platform.

