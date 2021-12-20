Where to find elves in Warzone: Elf locations, how to kill them & rewards

The Warzone holiday update is here and now there are sneaky elves hiding on the map. Here’s everything to know about this mischievous foe, the elf locations, killing them, and reaping the rewards.

On December 16, Call of Duty released the Festive Fervor update which brought holiday cheer to both Warzone and Vanguard.

Part of the spirit included Elf Team Six, which is a squad of mischievous Christmas elves that are laughing all the way through Caldera.

Here’s how to find the location of the elves, kill them, and the hefty rewards you can earn for doing so.

Where are the elves in Warzone?

The elves are located throughout Caldera, typically hidden in tiny corners. Now you may be wondering how to know exactly where they are and for this, you’ll need to crank up the sound.

Elves can be heard when you are within 10 meters of them. You will start to hear them laughing and giggling, letting you know that they are nearby.

While they can spawn anywhere, it is best to take a look around until the noise is loud as they can be posted up anywhere in between objects. Once finding one, it’s a race to earn rewards.

How to kill elves in Warzone

When you find an elf in Warzone, all you need to do is shoot it with any weapon to kill it. This will start a ticking sound and you need to race to find another elf that is close by.

You need to keep killing the elves until you get the final one, which will drop an insane amount of loot along with other rewards. However, failure to kill them within the time will result in being stunned and the elves will escape.

What are the rewards for killing elves in Warzone?

If you manage to kill all the elves in Warzone then you will be rewarded with in-game loot as well as stuff to use for future games.

According to the Call of duty blog, you will earn rewards such as Double XP Token or Calling Cards for killing the elves. On top of this, they drop $10,000, self-revive kits, and more than can be used in your current Warzone game.

So next time you drop into Warzone you may want to keep your ears sharp and stay on the lookout for a creepy little laugh to find the elves and shower in rewards.