Crazy Warzone TikTok reveals best hipfire weapon loadout

The Vanguard PPSH-41 is one of the strongest SMGs in Warzone, but this new TikTok loadout uses attachments that transform it into a deadly hipfire monster.

Vanguard’s PPSH-41 has been dominating close-quarter firefights in Warzone Season 1. Not only does this WW2 SMG feature an incredibly fast rate of fire, it also has fantastic damage potential, which enables players to quickly melt through multiple targets.

However, a new TikTok Warzone loadout has maximized the PPSH-41’s hipfire accuracy, enabling players to effortlessly beam enemies without having to ADS. This makes it extremely overpowered in close-range fights where quick reactions can give you a huge edge.

Best hipfire PPSH-41 TikTok Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Barrel: Kovalevskaya 230MM B0 3P

Optic: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: Carve r Foregrip

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 71 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Incendiary

Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Perk 1: Fleet

This TikTok PPSH-41 loadout is purely tailored around boosting the gun’s hipfire accuracy and overall speed. First up is Mercury Silencer, ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope, and Carver Foregrip. All three of these attachments greatly boost the gun’s recoil control, enabling you to fire without having to pull down on your mouse or control analog stick.

Meanwhile, the Kovalevskaya 230MM B0 3P, Removed Stock, Carver Foregrip, and Pine Tar Grip all enhance the PPSH-41’s hipfire accuracy. In fact, when these attachments are equipped, you’ll never need to ADS at all in close-quarter firefights.

This can save you the precious seconds needed to quickly obliterate your opponents before they can even react. To make matters even better, the Fleet perk increases your movement speed, which is great for closing the gap and rushing down your foes.

Lastly, the Incendiary rounds and 7.62 Gorenko 71 Round Mags give you plenty of high-damage rounds needed to melt through multiple enemies. As soon as you see any enemy squads, simply rush in and place your crosshair over them. While this hipfire PPSH-41 build may not be conventional, there’s no denying how powerful it is in Warzone.